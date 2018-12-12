6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Pan Roasted Duck Wings

Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe's Pan Roasted Duck Wings with sambal, organic honey and fresh limeIngredients:1lb duck wings ( separated drum and flat)Chef Tip: You can get them from your butcher or any Asian grocerChef Tip: This recipe also works with chicken wings, turkey wings, chicken breast & even steak1 c sambal (Asian chili paste)Chef Tip: You can find sambal in Asian groceries or in the international aisle of your grocery storeChef Tip: You can substitute siracha, hot sauce or chili flakes1 c honeyc mixed sesame seedsOlive oilRadishes, scallions, fresh herbs *Optional garnishFresh limeMethod:1. In a hot skillet, sear raw duck wings until golden brown 2-4 minutes on each sideChef Tip: The chef did this recipe using wings left over from an already roasted duck. For that method, remove the wings from the bird, poach them in olive oil and heavy seasoning (baby coriander, mustard seed, clove, bay leaf, a lot of cinnamon, and a little brown sugar) and simmer in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the meat is tender & falling off the bone. In that case, the pan searing is super quick as the meat is already cooked.2. In a separate bowl, combine sambal, honey, sesame seeds3. Add the sauce to the duck wings and tossChef Tip: You want the sauce to be nice and hot and a little bit sticky4. Plate and top with zest from fresh limeChef Tip: Lime juice will also work5. For added color and a more professional presentation, finish with shaved radish, scallions and fresh herbs of choice. This step is completely optional.Square 1682 is offering 6abc viewers half price on the duck wings through Wednesday, De-cember 19, 2018. Just tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Square 1682121 S. 17th Street (inside the Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 17th & Sansom Streets)Philadelphia, PA 19103------