6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Pan Roasted Duck Wings

The Meal: Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe's Pan Roasted Duck Wings with sambal, organic honey and fresh lime
Ingredients:
1lb duck wings ( separated drum and flat)
Chef Tip: You can get them from your butcher or any Asian grocer
Chef Tip: This recipe also works with chicken wings, turkey wings, chicken breast & even steak
1 c sambal (Asian chili paste)
Chef Tip: You can find sambal in Asian groceries or in the international aisle of your grocery store
Chef Tip: You can substitute siracha, hot sauce or chili flakes
1 c honey
c mixed sesame seeds
Olive oil
Radishes, scallions, fresh herbs *Optional garnish
Fresh lime
Method:
1. In a hot skillet, sear raw duck wings until golden brown 2-4 minutes on each side
Chef Tip: The chef did this recipe using wings left over from an already roasted duck. For that method, remove the wings from the bird, poach them in olive oil and heavy seasoning (baby coriander, mustard seed, clove, bay leaf, a lot of cinnamon, and a little brown sugar) and simmer in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the meat is tender & falling off the bone. In that case, the pan searing is super quick as the meat is already cooked.
2. In a separate bowl, combine sambal, honey, sesame seeds
3. Add the sauce to the duck wings and toss
Chef Tip: You want the sauce to be nice and hot and a little bit sticky
4. Plate and top with zest from fresh lime
Chef Tip: Lime juice will also work
5. For added color and a more professional presentation, finish with shaved radish, scallions and fresh herbs of choice. This step is completely optional.
The Deal: Square 1682 is offering 6abc viewers half price on the duck wings through Wednesday, De-cember 19, 2018. Just tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Square 1682
121 S. 17th Street (inside the Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 17th & Sansom Streets)
Philadelphia, PA 19103
www.square1682.com
