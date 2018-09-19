6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Red Snapper with corn and tomato salad

Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe shares his recipe for Red Snapper with corn and tomato saladIngredients:1 filet red snapper, skin on1 c corn1 c sliced grape tomato1 ea diced avocado4 tbsp lemon juice8 tbsp olive oil1 tbsp chopped parsleySea salt to tasteHoney to tasteMethod: The SalmonAdd olive oil to a hot sauté panChef Tip: Always heat your pan first and then add the oil. That opens the pores of the pan so nothing sticksScore your red snapper, putting a couple of diagonal slits in the skin so it won't constrict with heatSeason the red snapper with sea saltAdd snapper to the pan, skin side down (cook approx.. 2 minutes on each side)Chef Tip: Press the fish down with your fingers or a spoon so it will get nice and crispyChef Tip: Start cooking your snapper on high heat and then move it down to mediumFlip the fish and sear other side for another 2 minutesChef Tip: You're looking for a light golden brown color around the edges. That's a sign it's ready to flipMethod: The SaladChef Tip: Prepare your salad while the snapper is cookingIn a mixing bowl add lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, corn, avocado, and tomato and sea saltChef Tip: Dice your avocado while it's still in the skin. Cut your avocado in half, remove the pit and make diagonal cuts in the flesh of the fruit. That way it can be easily scooped out, already diced.Method: Honey & Lemon VinaigretteMix 2 parts olive oil to 1 part lemon juice and drizzle in a little honey to tastePlace snapper on a serving dish, spoon the tomato and corn salad on top of snapper and drizzle extra vinaigrette on top of dishThrough October 3rd, if you dine at Square 1682 and mention you saw this feature on 6abc, they will give you a free dessert with your entree purchase-the chef's brand new house-made water ice with soft pretzel knots.------