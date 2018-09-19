6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Red Snapper with corn and tomato salad

The Meal:
Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe shares his recipe for Red Snapper with corn and tomato salad
Ingredients:
1 filet red snapper, skin on
1 c corn
1 c sliced grape tomato
1 ea diced avocado
4 tbsp lemon juice
8 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Sea salt to taste
Honey to taste
Method: The Salmon
Add olive oil to a hot sauté pan
Chef Tip: Always heat your pan first and then add the oil. That opens the pores of the pan so nothing sticks
Score your red snapper, putting a couple of diagonal slits in the skin so it won't constrict with heat
Season the red snapper with sea salt
Add snapper to the pan, skin side down (cook approx.. 2 minutes on each side)
Chef Tip: Press the fish down with your fingers or a spoon so it will get nice and crispy
Chef Tip: Start cooking your snapper on high heat and then move it down to medium
Flip the fish and sear other side for another 2 minutes
Chef Tip: You're looking for a light golden brown color around the edges. That's a sign it's ready to flip
Method: The Salad
Chef Tip: Prepare your salad while the snapper is cooking
In a mixing bowl add lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, corn, avocado, and tomato and sea salt
Chef Tip: Dice your avocado while it's still in the skin. Cut your avocado in half, remove the pit and make diagonal cuts in the flesh of the fruit. That way it can be easily scooped out, already diced.
Method: Honey & Lemon Vinaigrette
Mix 2 parts olive oil to 1 part lemon juice and drizzle in a little honey to taste
Place snapper on a serving dish, spoon the tomato and corn salad on top of snapper and drizzle extra vinaigrette on top of dish
The Deal:
Through October 3rd, if you dine at Square 1682 and mention you saw this feature on 6abc, they will give you a free dessert with your entree purchase-the chef's brand new house-made water ice with soft pretzel knots.
