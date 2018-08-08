6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak

The Meal: Urban Farmer Executive Chef Seth Pettit's Tomato/Cucumber Salad with Whipped Ricotta & Seared SteakServes: 2Ingredients:2 ea. Large Heirloom Tomato, cut into bite-size piecesChef Tip: This can be rustic chunks2 ea. Kirby Cucumber, cut into bite-size pieces2 ea. Shallot, sliced thinChef Tip: You can substitute raw red onion if you either don't like or don't have shallotsChef Tip: If you want a little roughage, you can add any kind of lettuce to your salad.1 sprig of Basil, torn1 sprig of Dill, torn1 sprig of Mint, tornChef Tip: You can add and/or omit herbs to your liking4oz Ricotta, whippedChef Tip: For a more salty taste, cut in a little Feta with the ricotta2oz aged red wine vinegar2oz extra virgin olive oil8-10oz Skirt or Flank steakChef Tip: The thinner the steak, the faster it will cook.Salt & PepperButterThyme1 clove raw garlicMethod:Assemble salad by combining cut tomato, cucumber & shallot in a bowlSeason with salt, vinegar and oillet sit.Chef TIp: If you have the time, make the salad about 20m ahead of time so it will stew in its own juices, creating a vinaigretteSeason steak with salt and black pepperSear on medium high heat with a little oil, approx.. 3 minutes/sideChef Tip: Press down on steak in pan to get a good sear but otherwise leave it alone and let it do its thing.Add a pat of butter, a sprig of thyme and a clove of smashed garlic to the steak pan and spoon the juices onto the steakChef Tip: This will add extra flavor + speed your cooking timeRemove steak from pan and let rest while finishing salad and preparing your plateChef Tip: This is for a medium rare steak. If you like it more well-done, it will take longer.Toss herbs into salad bowl and check seasoning.To plate, spread ricotta on plate with back of spoon to create a swoosh, place tossed salad and sliced steak next to each other.Chef Tip: This is a chuck steak so more flavorful but also tougher. Cut against the grain to tenderizeEnjoyThe Deal: Urban Farmer is offering our viewers a free dessert with the purchase of an entree through Wednesday, August 15th. Be sure to tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Urban Farmer at The Logan Philadelphia1850 Benjamin Franklin PkwyPhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 963-2788------