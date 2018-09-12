6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Pan Seared Scallops & Succotash

Pan Seared Scallops & Succotash from Urban Farmer Executive Chef Seth Pettit(This recipe yields 1 quart of succotash, which will keep for 5 days)Succotash Ingredients:1/2c fresh fava beansChef Tip: You can find the fava beans fresh in Whole Foods & local specialty markets1/2c english peasChef Tip: You can also add to the succotash herbs and spices or any vegetables you have on hand1/2c brunoise pepper (red bell)1/2c shaved corn6T heavy cream1T butterMethod: ScallopsHeat pan on medium high on stovetop Once pan is hot, add just enough oil to coat the panSeason scallops lightly with saltChef Tip: Scallops are really sweet so they don't need much in the way of seasoning. A little salt will do it but don't season until just before you put the scallops in the pan, as the salt will draw out the mois-tureOnce the oil is close to smoking, add scallops to the panChef Tip: Once you put the scallops in the pan, let them be. Do not touch them or flip them until you see a nice golden color on edges.Sear one side 1 1/2-2 minutes for medium rare, 2-3 minutes for more well done then flip and repeat to the other side.Chef Tip: Once the scallops start to turn golden, turn up the heat a bit. You're looking for a toasted marshmallow appearance.Baste scallops with butter (melt butter in pan and continually spoon it over the top for approximately 30 seconds)Chef Tip: Add garlic and thyme to your butter basting for extra flavorMethod: SuccotashWhile the scallops are cooking, add oil to another pan. Once it's hot, add your fresh corn, red bell pep-pers and a little salt.Chef Tip: If time is not an issue, you can wait until the scallops are done, let them rest on a paper towel and make the succotash in the same panOnce you start smelling your corn and peppers, you can start adding your other ingredients: English peas, Fava beans, heavy creamOnce sauce is reduced by half, add in whole butterChef Tip: The mix of cold butter in the pan with heavy cream will give it a nice rich, creamy consistency but you can easily skip the butter and heavy cream if you don't do dairy or just want to make it healthier.Plate your succotash and scallops then use the succotash pan to make a quick smoked tomato butter sauce.Below is the recipe for Urban Farmer's smoked tomato butter sauce, which you can make ahead of time and store. Or, for a time saving hack, you can just use tomato juiceAdd your pre-made smoked tomato butter or tomato juice to pan. When it's hot, melt in a tablespoon of butter then drizzle over scallops and succotash.Enjoy!Urban Farmer's Smoked Tomato Butter recipe1 can peeled whole tomatoesReserve liquid from canSmoke reserved tomatoes for 45 minutes at 225While tomatoes smoking take reserved liquid from can saut garlic and shallots in saut pan, add re-served liquid to pan with thyme and bay leaf.Once reduced by 25% take smoked tomatoes and combine with reduced sauce and blend together.Free dessert with the purchase of an entree through next Wednesday, September 19th if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Urban FarmerThe Logan Philadelphia1850 Benjamin Franklin PkwyPhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 963-2788------