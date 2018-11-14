6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Seared Tuna

Urban Farmer Executive Chef Seth Pettit's Seared Tuna with bulgur wheat salad(Serves 2)Ingredients8-10oz. Sushi grade Tuna2 cloves garlic, sliced4oz. red bell pepper slicedChef Tip: You can also use Cherry tomatoes (halved)2oz. Kalamata olives (pitted, chopped)1oz. Feta cheese (crumbled)4oz. Arugula8oz. Cooked bulgur wheat1oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil1oz. Aged Red wine vinegar.5oz. Fresh oregano (chopped or hand torn)2oz. Blended oilTT Salt and pepper (to taste)Micro greens optionalMethod:In a bowl, cover 1 parts bulgur wheat to 2 parts boiling water. Cover with Saran wrap and it will cook itselfChef Tip: You can cook the bulgur wheat and even prepare the whole salad ahead of time. It's great the next day.Heat large saute pan to medium heat with 2 ounces of oilSeason tuna with salt and pepperChef Tip: The tuna is thick so season aggressivelySear tuna on all four sidesChef Tip: look for the brownish color on the edge as your cue to flipIn a separate pan, sauce sliced garlic and bell peppers thenAdd kalamata olivesChef Tip: When you start to smell the garlic and peppers, add the olivesAdd oreganoIn a bowl, mix your cooked bulgar wheat, arugula, feta cheese, olive oil and vinegar and the garlic, pepper, olive and oregano mix from your stovetop panAdd fresh ground pepper and salt to tasteRemove tuna from pan and let it rest for a minutePlate salad, slice tuna and put it on the salad bedSalt to tasteChef Tip: Top with micro greens or more arugula if you want to up your presentationChef TIp: You can make this recipe with beef, chicken or, for a vegetarian option, cooked garbanzo beans.Dine at Urban Farmer by Wednesday, November 21st and they'll give you a free dessert with your entree purchase if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.------