6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Seared Tuna

The Meal: Urban Farmer Executive Chef Seth Pettit's Seared Tuna with bulgur wheat salad
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
8-10oz. Sushi grade Tuna
2 cloves garlic, sliced
4oz. red bell pepper sliced
Chef Tip: You can also use Cherry tomatoes (halved)
2oz. Kalamata olives (pitted, chopped)
1oz. Feta cheese (crumbled)
4oz. Arugula
8oz. Cooked bulgur wheat
1oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1oz. Aged Red wine vinegar
.5oz. Fresh oregano (chopped or hand torn)
2oz. Blended oil
TT Salt and pepper (to taste)
Micro greens optional
Method:
In a bowl, cover 1 parts bulgur wheat to 2 parts boiling water. Cover with Saran wrap and it will cook itself
Chef Tip: You can cook the bulgur wheat and even prepare the whole salad ahead of time. It's great the next day.
Heat large saute pan to medium heat with 2 ounces of oil
Season tuna with salt and pepper
Chef Tip: The tuna is thick so season aggressively
Sear tuna on all four sides
Chef Tip: look for the brownish color on the edge as your cue to flip
In a separate pan, sauce sliced garlic and bell peppers then
Add kalamata olives
Chef Tip: When you start to smell the garlic and peppers, add the olives
Add oregano
In a bowl, mix your cooked bulgar wheat, arugula, feta cheese, olive oil and vinegar and the garlic, pepper, olive and oregano mix from your stovetop pan
Add fresh ground pepper and salt to taste
Remove tuna from pan and let it rest for a minute
Plate salad, slice tuna and put it on the salad bed
Salt to taste
Chef Tip: Top with micro greens or more arugula if you want to up your presentation
Chef TIp: You can make this recipe with beef, chicken or, for a vegetarian option, cooked garbanzo beans.
The Deal: Dine at Urban Farmer by Wednesday, November 21st and they'll give you a free dessert with your entree purchase if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
food6 minute meals