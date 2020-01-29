Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Aqimero's Lamb and hanger steak anticuchos

The Meal: Lamb and hanger steak anticuchos (Peruvian skewers, aka meat on a stick) from Vincent Giannini, Executive Chef of Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton

Recipe:

Marinated Lamb Sirloin
Marinated Hanger Steak
Chef Tip: Marinate overnight in the refrigerator(see marinade recipes below)
Salt your meats
Chef Tip: If you skewer the meat before you put it on the grill, be sure to soak the skewers ahead of time so they don't catch fire.
Place on the grill at as high a heat as possible to sear the meat
Chef Tip: You can use an outdoor or stove top grill
Flip the meat after about 2 minutes
Chef Tip: It will take approximately 4 minutes total to get to medium rare
Let the meat rest for a minute and then serve with sauces (recipes below)
Finish the lamb with a squeeze of fresh lime & some fresh mint

Lamb Marinade
Guajillo pepper puree

Steak Marinade
rosemary
thyme
garlic
black pepper

Hanger Steak Sauce: Chimichurri Parsley
garlic
red pepper
olive oil
vinegar
Chef Tip: You can put whatever seasons you like in your chimichurri sauce or you can substitute either sauce for one of your liking, either store-bought or homemade

Lamb Sirloin Sauces: Guajillo Puree
Guajillo peppers

dried mint
roasted red peppers
black pepper
coriander
cumin
thyme

Lime Crema

The Deal: Complimentary Amuse Bouche with any purchase when you mention seeing the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton
10 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 523-8000
https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/philadelphia/dining/aqimero?scid=45f93f1b-bd77-45c9-8dab-83b6a417f6fe
