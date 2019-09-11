6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread

Audrey Claire Restaurant has been a Rittenhouse mainstay for 23 years and in this week's 6 minute meal and a deal, the chef shares the recipe for the Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread, a dish that's been on the menu since the very beginning.Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread12" thin pita or lavash1 anjou or bosc pear, thinly sliced6 oz blue cheese crumbleChef Tip: The restaurant uses gorgonzolahoney to drizzlesunflower (toasted in evoo, salt, pepper)Chef Tip: The restaurant toasts in the oven but you can just do it in a pan stovetopArrange pear on flatbread leaving a minimal edgeGenerously sprinkle blue cheese crumble on topUse your oven broiler to melt the cheeseChef Tip: You're just looking for the cheese to get really melt-y so it doesn't take long, 3-4 minutesRemove from oven and drizzle with honey and top with toasted sunflower seedsChef Tip: It's great to enjoy alone or as a shareable appetizer for your main mealMention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Wednesday, Sept 14, 2019Audrey Claire20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103