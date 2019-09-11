The Meal: Audrey Claire Restaurant has been a Rittenhouse mainstay for 23 years and in this week's 6 minute meal and a deal, the chef shares the recipe for the Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread, a dish that's been on the menu since the very beginning.
Pear & Gorgonzola Flatbread
12" thin pita or lavash
1 anjou or bosc pear, thinly sliced
6 oz blue cheese crumble
Chef Tip: The restaurant uses gorgonzola
honey to drizzle
sunflower (toasted in evoo, salt, pepper)
Chef Tip: The restaurant toasts in the oven but you can just do it in a pan stovetop
Arrange pear on flatbread leaving a minimal edge
Generously sprinkle blue cheese crumble on top
Use your oven broiler to melt the cheese
Chef Tip: You're just looking for the cheese to get really melt-y so it doesn't take long, 3-4 minutes
Remove from oven and drizzle with honey and top with toasted sunflower seeds
Chef Tip: It's great to enjoy alone or as a shareable appetizer for your main meal
The Deal: Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Wednesday, Sept 14, 2019
Audrey Claire
20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103
https://www.audreyclaire.com/
6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News