6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Red Snapper

The Meal: If you're looking for a dinner that's fast, delicious and healthy, a fish dish is hard to beat.
Alicia Vitarelli heads to Audrey Claire in Rittenhouse Square for the recipe for Red Snapper with Heirloom Tomato Cucumber Salad & Citrus Tarragon Butter.
Snapper
Heat oil in pan on medium heat
1 fillet red snapper, lightly seasoned with salt
Sear 2-3 minutes skin side down
Chef Tip: Press down on snapper in pan for several seconds to get a nice crisp on the skin
Flip and sear for another minute
Tomato Cucumber Salad
Chef Tip: prepare the salad while the snapper is cooking
1 heirloom tomato diced
Chef Tip: Always serve tomato at room temperature for maximum flavor
1 cello cucumber, de-seeded & diced
Chef Tip: Use a small spoon to scoop the seeds out of the cucumber
Mix in Bowl
For Dressing:
0.5 cup sherry vinegar
0.5 cup EVOO
4 oz honey
Mix and add to bowl with cucumber and tomoatos
Add salt & black pepper to taste
Chef Tip: For added flavor, mix in fine chopped mint
Chef Tip: Make dressing ahead of time and store in the refrigerator so flavors can marinate
Citrus Tarragon Butter Sauce
Chef Tip: Make & store sauce ahead of time. It can be used to enhance a variety of dishes
0.5 pound unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic
2 oz spanish onions
3 egg yolks
1 cup sherry vinegar
1 lemon (juice only)
1 tsp cayenne pepper
Saute onion and garlic till soft
Reduce heat to low and add butter
Cool and then put in vitamix, food processor or blender and mix on low speed
Add egg yolks then sherry vinegar, lemon juice & cayenne pepper
Season with salt & pepper to taste
When sauce is finished, add chopped tarragon.
To Plate:
Slather a generous spoon full of citrus tarragon butter sauce on bottom of plate
Add cucumber tomato salad
Top with seared red snapper filets
Chef Tip: Garnish with micro greens to elevate the flavor & presentation
Chef Tip: Serve with a glass of white wine
The Deal: Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Saturday, October 26
Audrey Claire
20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103
https://www.audreyclaire.com/
6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Red Snapper
6 MINUTE MEALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News