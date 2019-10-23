6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Red Snapper

If you're looking for a dinner that's fast, delicious and healthy, a fish dish is hard to beat.Alicia Vitarelli heads to Audrey Claire in Rittenhouse Square for the recipe for Red Snapper with Heirloom Tomato Cucumber Salad & Citrus Tarragon Butter.SnapperHeat oil in pan on medium heat1 fillet red snapper, lightly seasoned with saltSear 2-3 minutes skin side downChef Tip: Press down on snapper in pan for several seconds to get a nice crisp on the skinFlip and sear for another minuteTomato Cucumber SaladChef Tip: prepare the salad while the snapper is cooking1 heirloom tomato dicedChef Tip: Always serve tomato at room temperature for maximum flavor1 cello cucumber, de-seeded & dicedChef Tip: Use a small spoon to scoop the seeds out of the cucumberMix in BowlFor Dressing:0.5 cup sherry vinegar0.5 cup EVOO4 oz honeyMix and add to bowl with cucumber and tomoatosAdd salt & black pepper to tasteChef Tip: For added flavor, mix in fine chopped mintChef Tip: Make dressing ahead of time and store in the refrigerator so flavors can marinateCitrus Tarragon Butter SauceChef Tip: Make & store sauce ahead of time. It can be used to enhance a variety of dishes0.5 pound unsalted butter3 cloves garlic2 oz spanish onions3 egg yolks1 cup sherry vinegar1 lemon (juice only)1 tsp cayenne pepperSaute onion and garlic till softReduce heat to low and add butterCool and then put in vitamix, food processor or blender and mix on low speedAdd egg yolks then sherry vinegar, lemon juice & cayenne pepperSeason with salt & pepper to tasteWhen sauce is finished, add chopped tarragon.To Plate:Slather a generous spoon full of citrus tarragon butter sauce on bottom of plateAdd cucumber tomato saladTop with seared red snapper filetsChef Tip: Garnish with micro greens to elevate the flavor & presentationChef Tip: Serve with a glass of white wineThe Deal: Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and Audrey Claire will give you a complimentary dessert with your entrée purchase. Offer good through Saturday, October 26Audrey Claire20th & Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19103