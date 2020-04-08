6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Iceberg Wedge

The Meal: The signature Iceberg Wedge from Autograph Brasserie in Wayne is Executive Chef James Davidson's favorite salad in the world. He shares the recipe.
Classic Wedge Salad
1 head iceberg lettuce
3 slices bacon, cooked & chopped
Chef Tip: You can top with shrimp, steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you want
2 oz crumbled blue cheese
Chef Tip: The restaurant uses Stilton. You can use whatever blue cheese you have/like
6 ea cherry tomatoes, halved
6 oz blue cheese dressing
oz reduced balsamic vinegar (simmer 2 oz balsamic vinegar in a pot until thick)
Chef Tip: You can buy the balsamic already reduced
Chopped chives
Cut iceberg into 4 pieces, removing the core
Place 1 piece on a plate and pour dressing over top
Chef Tip: Make sure you smash the iceberg onto the plate so it doesn't wobble
Add bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese
Chef Tip: You can top with steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you want
Drizzle the reduced balsamic on top and sprinkle chives over everything
