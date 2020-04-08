6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Iceberg Wedge

The signature Iceberg Wedge from Autograph Brasserie in Wayne is Executive Chef James Davidson's favorite salad in the world. He shares the recipe.Classic Wedge Salad1 head iceberg lettuce3 slices bacon, cooked & choppedChef Tip: You can top with shrimp, steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you want2 oz crumbled blue cheeseChef Tip: The restaurant uses Stilton. You can use whatever blue cheese you have/like6 ea cherry tomatoes, halved6 oz blue cheese dressingoz reduced balsamic vinegar (simmer 2 oz balsamic vinegar in a pot until thick)Chef Tip: You can buy the balsamic already reducedChopped chivesCut iceberg into 4 pieces, removing the corePlace 1 piece on a plate and pour dressing over topChef Tip: Make sure you smash the iceberg onto the plate so it doesn't wobbleAdd bacon, tomatoes, blue cheeseChef Tip: You can top with steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you wantDrizzle the reduced balsamic on top and sprinkle chives over everythingAutograph Brasserie503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087610.964.2588Fearless Restaurants Relief Fund