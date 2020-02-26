6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Signature Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach

Ingredients:

The Process:

1 pc seabass, 7oz2 cups fresh spinach1 Tablespoon buttercup heavy cream2 Tablespoon whole grain mustardred pepper, charred, seeded, and peeled6 mussels, steamed and out of the shell (optional)Salt and pepperCooking OilHeat a little bit of oil in a sauté panSeason the sea bass liberally with salt & pepperonce the pan is hot, add your sea bassCook the fish until it's golden brown on one sideFlip it and finish in oven at 450-degreesIn another sauté pan, melt butter and add spinach, stirring until wilted.Add cream and reduce by 1/3rdAdd mustard and pepper and season with salt & pepperToss to coat with cream and heatAdd already steamed mussels if desiredPlate creamed spinach with musselsTop with sea bass & serveAutograph Brasserie503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (Eagle Village Shops)610.964.2588