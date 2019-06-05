Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Avocado Artichoke Spread

The Meal: From The Kitchen Twins. The 15 year-old Lawrenceville, New Jersey cooking entrepreneurs just released their first cookbook, 'The Teen Kitchen.' This quick and easy recipe for Avocado Artichoke Spread/Dip is from their blog.

AMAZING AVOCADO ARTICHOKE HUMMUS

Ingredients:
1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained if from a can
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute cannellini, black beans or whatever canned bean you have on hand
1/2 of a ripe avocado
2/3 cup diced artichoke hearts (you can get these in a can)
1/4 cup washed and loosely chopped flat leaf parsley
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute your herb of choice. Cilantro also works well.

1/3 + 2 TBS cup extra virgin olive oil
Kitchen Twins Tip: Use a high quality olive oil. The better the oil, the better your dip will taste.
couple pinches salt (or to taste) *Optional
2 cranks pepper *Optional

Preparation:
1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.

2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!
3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spread

The Kitchen Twins
http://kitchen-twins.com/kitchentwins/amazing-avocado-artichoke-hummus/
https://www.facebook.com/KitchenTwins/
https://www.instagram.com/kitchentwins/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood6 minute meals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Delivery driver tied up and left stranded in Montco robbery
Burglar leaves person-shaped hole in pharmacy wall
AccuWeather: Tracking Storms Tonight
Troubleshooters: Investigating allegations of shoddy work by solar companies
Police seek woman for car theft at Parx
Man arrested following fight on Appalachian Trail
Show More
Trump attends D-Day ceremony in England
Maleah Davis' mom on girl's death: 'She didn't deserve that'
Helicopter rescue goes awry in Arizona
Woman sticks drive-thru customer with syringe
Former Eagles cheerleaders gather to watch 'Poms'
More TOP STORIES News