The Meal: From The Kitchen Twins. The 15 year-old Lawrenceville, New Jersey cooking entrepreneurs just released their first cookbook, 'The Teen Kitchen.' This quick and easy recipe for Avocado Artichoke Spread/Dip is from their blog.
AMAZING AVOCADO ARTICHOKE HUMMUS
Ingredients:
1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained if from a can
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute cannellini, black beans or whatever canned bean you have on hand
1/2 of a ripe avocado
2/3 cup diced artichoke hearts (you can get these in a can)
1/4 cup washed and loosely chopped flat leaf parsley
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute your herb of choice. Cilantro also works well.
1/3 + 2 TBS cup extra virgin olive oil
Kitchen Twins Tip: Use a high quality olive oil. The better the oil, the better your dip will taste.
couple pinches salt (or to taste) *Optional
2 cranks pepper *Optional
Preparation:
1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.
2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!
3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spread
The Kitchen Twins
http://kitchen-twins.com/kitchentwins/amazing-avocado-artichoke-hummus/
https://www.facebook.com/KitchenTwins/
https://www.instagram.com/kitchentwins/
6 Minute Meal: Avocado Artichoke Spread
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More