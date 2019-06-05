6 Minute Meal: Avocado Artichoke Spread

From The Kitchen Twins. The 15 year-old Lawrenceville, New Jersey cooking entrepreneurs just released their first cookbook, 'The Teen Kitchen.' This quick and easy recipe for Avocado Artichoke Spread/Dip is from their blog.AMAZING AVOCADO ARTICHOKE HUMMUSIngredients:1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained if from a canKitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute cannellini, black beans or whatever canned bean you have on hand1/2 of a ripe avocado2/3 cup diced artichoke hearts (you can get these in a can)1/4 cup washed and loosely chopped flat leaf parsleyKitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute your herb of choice. Cilantro also works well.1/3 + 2 TBS cup extra virgin olive oilKitchen Twins Tip: Use a high quality olive oil. The better the oil, the better your dip will taste.couple pinches salt (or to taste) *Optional2 cranks pepper *OptionalPreparation:1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spreadThe Kitchen Twins