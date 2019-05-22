6 Minute Meal: The Common's chili oil glazed wings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Summer is the season for grilling. Here's a recipe for chili oil glazed wings from Executive Chef Lucio Palazzo of The Common in University City.Chile oil glazed chicken wingsFor the glaze:1 cup chili oil (homemade or store bought)1 cup honeycup Vietnamese fish saucecup sherry vinegarChef Tip: This recipe will yield more glaze than you need but it keeps for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator so, if you're barbecuing a lot, you can use it for that. You can also put it on pork chops or use it as a marinade. The glaze can also be stored in the freezer.For the wings:2# chicken wingsChef Tip: You can buy the wings confit, which will save you a lot of time as they are pre-cooked.bunch chivesbunch scallionsChef Tip: The herbs are optional and you can use whatever herbs you like to create your flavor profile of choice.Season the wings with salt and pepper.Chop the herbs and reserve.Light a grill according to the manufacturer's instructions and lightly oil the grates, maintaining a medium fire.Chef Tip: you can also do this recipe on a grill pan stovetopChef Tip: If you buy the wings confit, you do not have to grease your grill, as the wings are coated in plenty of fat.Grill the wings, basting periodically with the glaze, making sure to frequently turn the wings to avoid burning.Chef Tip: The glaze will help caramelize the skin and give the wings a nice charred flavor.If using raw wings, they will take 20-30 minutes and require a lower heat.Par cooked wings will only take about 10 minutes.When the wings are nicely charred, toss in a mixing bowl with the herbs, a pinch of salt and a bit more glaze.Plate & serveChef Tip: For a really quick prep, you can pre-grill the wings and pre-make your sauce. Then when you're ready to eat, just heat them up on the grill. Make sure they're hot in the middle and then toss them in the sauce, garnish & enjoyThis is a versatile dish-equally good prepared in big batches for a backyard barbecue party or as an appetizer for one.The Deal: Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and you'll get half prize wings ($6) at The Common. Offer good Wednesday, May 22, 2019 only.The Common3601 Market StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104215.310.9828