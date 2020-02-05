Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Cicala's Nutella cannoli

The Meal: Nutella cannoli from the pastry chef and co-owner of the new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.

Nutella Cannoli

Ingredients:
1 lb ricotta

Chef Tip: Get a high quality ricotta at a good Italian import store

1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Chef Tip: Don't skip the salt. It brings out the flavor of the hazelnut and chocolate

1/4 cup Nutella
1 box cannoli shells
Chef Tip: You can find cannoli shells at an Italian import shop or buy online

Toasted almonds, chopped (optional garnish)
Powdered sugar (optional garnish)

Process:
Place all ingredients in a small bowl and fold together with a spatula. Do not whisk!

Chef Tip: The goal is to gently mix until you get a nice, smooth consistency. You do NOT want to overmix

Put mixture into a pastry bag

Chef Tips on the pastry bag:
a. You can use a pastry bag with or without a tip
b. Drape the pastry bag over a deli cup so that your bag is in a solid position while you work to fill it.

c. You don't to put all of the filling in the bag at once. It's easier to work with if you keep adding more filling to the bag as you go.
d. If you don't want to deal with the pastry bag, you can fill each cannoli shell using a small spoon

Fill each cannoli shell

Chef Tip: Hold the cannoli horizontally, squeezing the filling into one side and then the other. Do not turn the shell vertically and squeeze the filling into the top

If you want to garnish, dip the end of each cannoli quickly into a bowl with the chopped almonds, dust with powdered sugar and serve

The Deal: Complimentary "Cannoli Duo," Angela's housemade cannoli-one filled with her classic Sicilian cannoli cream and one filled with espresso ricotta with chocolate covered espresso beans. Free with an entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February, 12, 2020.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | https://www.cicalarestaurant.com/ | https://www.instagram.com/cicalaatthedl/
699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
(267) 886-9334
