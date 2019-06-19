6 Minute Meal: Kensington Quarters' Asparagus Caroaccio

Asparagus Caroaccio from Matt Harper, Executive Chef of Kensington QuartersAsparagus Carpaccio- 1 bunch Jumbo AsparagusChef Tip: Make sure you get the thick stalks of asparagus, as it will be easier to sliceChef Tip: snap off the bottoms of the asparagus as they can be a little woody- 1 cup Fava BeansChef Tip: You can substitute frozen fava beans if you can't find them fresh- 3 Anchovy FilletsChef Tip: You can buy anchovy filets at any Italian market. Look for them preserved in oil, in a can.Chef TIp: If you don't like anchovies, the dish can be prepared without it but the chef says the fishiness and oiliness of the anchovies goes really well with the asparagus- 1 ShallotChef Tip: You can substitute a red or white onion if you don't have shallots- 1 Garlic Clove- 1/2 bunch Dill- 1 Lemon- 1/2 cup Olive Oil- 1 Tablespoon Aleppo or Chili Flake- Leftover BreadTear the leftover bread into bite size pieces, toss with olive oil and salt then bake in the oven @ 350 for 6 mins or until crunchy.Chef Tip: This is a great use for older bread. You can prepare the croutons ahead of time and store for all kinds of usesShave the asparagus thin on the mandolin and season with a pinch of salt.Chef Tip: You want the asparagus to be ribbon thin. If using the mandolin makes you nervous, you can stop slicing when you get close and save the asparagus remnants for another use.Chef Tip: The salt will help to soften the asparagus ribbonsBlanch Fava beans for 1 minute then shock in ice water. Once the Favas are cool peel off the outer shell.Finely mince the anchovies, shallot, dill and garlic, olive oil and Aleppo or chili flake in a bowl.Chef Tip: Slice the shallot sideways first but don't cut the whole way through. Leave a little at the end so the shallot will stay together, making it easier to dice it into small piecesMicroplane the lemon zest into the dressing then squeeze in the juice.Check seasoning and adjust accordingly.Lay out the asparagus in a single layer on the plate and top with the Fava beans.Chef Tip: Ribbon a few of the asparagus slices to give it a little height on the plate.Drizzle over the anchovy dressing then top with croutons.Chef Tip: Add chive blossoms as a garnish for an additional zing of onion/garlic-y flavorDine at Kensington Quarters on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and the chef will prepare his ver-sion of the Asparagus Carpaccio for $10 if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Kensington Quarters1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(267) 314-5086https://www.kensingtonquarters.com/https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters