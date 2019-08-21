Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Kensington Quarters' Little Gem Salad with Peas + Strawberries

The Meal: Little Gem Salad with Peas + Strawberries from Kensington Quarters Executive Chef Matt Harper

Little Gem Salad with Peas and Strawberries

- 1 Head Little Gem Lettuce
Chef Tip: The little gems, aka baby romaine, has young tender leaves on the outside, but the inside is nice and crunchy and crispy
- 1 cup English Peas
Chef Tip: You can substitute frozen peas if fresh, English peas are not an option
- 1 cup Strawberries
- 1 Breakfast Radish
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Lemon
- Salt
- Pepper

-Pea shoots (optional) to garnish

The Salad:
Shuck, blanch and shock the peas for 1 min.
Cut the little gem lettuce into bite size pieces and add to a large mixing bowl.
Dice the strawberries and add to the bowl along with the blanched peas.

The Dressing:
In a separate bowl mix the buttermilk and olive oil together.
Microplane in the zest of the lemon then squeeze in all of the juice.
Chef Tip: Adding both lemon juice + zest to the dressing will give the dressing a predominantly lemon flavor
Season dressing with salt and pepper.

Toss the salad with approximately half of the dressing until all components are coated.

Chef Tip: Add enough dressing so that each leaf is lightly coated but not so much that it weighs down and wilts the leaves,
Chef Tip: When plating, layer the lettuce along the bottom so the strawberries and peas are on full display
Thinly shave the radish on a mandolin and garnish the salad.
Garnish with pea shoots to ramp up the pea flavor (optional)
Chef Tip: You could add a protein for a more complete meal. Chicken or shellfish would work great, but any protein pairs well with the salad.

The Deal: Dine at Kensington Quarters on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and you can enjoy the chef's version of the dish for $12 if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.

Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
https://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
