6 Minute Meal: Kensington Quarters' Little Gem Salad with Peas + Strawberries

Little Gem Salad with Peas + Strawberries from Kensington Quarters Executive Chef Matt HarperLittle Gem Salad with Peas and Strawberries- 1 Head Little Gem LettuceChef Tip: The little gems, aka baby romaine, has young tender leaves on the outside, but the inside is nice and crunchy and crispy- 1 cup English PeasChef Tip: You can substitute frozen peas if fresh, English peas are not an option- 1 cup Strawberries- 1 Breakfast Radish- 1/2 cup Buttermilk- 1/4 cup Olive Oil- 1 Lemon- Salt- Pepper-Pea shoots (optional) to garnishThe Salad:Shuck, blanch and shock the peas for 1 min.Cut the little gem lettuce into bite size pieces and add to a large mixing bowl.Dice the strawberries and add to the bowl along with the blanched peas.The Dressing:In a separate bowl mix the buttermilk and olive oil together.Microplane in the zest of the lemon then squeeze in all of the juice.Chef Tip: Adding both lemon juice + zest to the dressing will give the dressing a predominantly lemon flavorSeason dressing with salt and pepper.Toss the salad with approximately half of the dressing until all components are coated.Chef Tip: Add enough dressing so that each leaf is lightly coated but not so much that it weighs down and wilts the leaves,Chef Tip: When plating, layer the lettuce along the bottom so the strawberries and peas are on full displayThinly shave the radish on a mandolin and garnish the salad.Garnish with pea shoots to ramp up the pea flavor (optional)Chef Tip: You could add a protein for a more complete meal. Chicken or shellfish would work great, but any protein pairs well with the salad.Dine at Kensington Quarters on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and you can enjoy the chef's version of the dish for $12 if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Kensington Quarters1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(267) 314-5086