6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: Kensington Quarters' Scallop Aguachile

The Meal: Scallop Aguachile from Matt Harper, Executive Chef of Kensington Quarters

Chef Tip: Aquachile, in Spanish, means chile water

Scallop Aquachile
- 3 Large Scallops
- 1 Persian Cucumber
Chef Tip: The chef uses little Persian cucumbers but says larger cucumbers will work as well.
- 2 Stalks Rhubarb
- 5 strawberries
- 2 Dried Chiles (Guajillo or Ancho)
Chef Tip: You can substitute any Spanish chile, which can be found in any Spanish market around town.
- 1 Lime
- 1 Tsp olive oil
- Cilantro to Garnish

- Jalapeños to Garnish (optional)
Chef Tip: If you're not a fan of spicy, you can leave the jalapeños out.
-Black Locust Blooms to Garnish (optional)
Chef Tip: You can use any type of edible flower; nasturtiums and borage work really well too

Slice the scallops thin into 4 pieces, horizontally.
Dice the cucumber into small pieces.
In a bowl, mix the sliced scallops and cucumbers with the juice of half the lime and a pinch of salt. Let sit.
Chef Tip: The lime & salt will 'cook' the scallops, similar to a ceviche. The Chef lets the scallop sit in the salt and lime mix for 1-2 minutes so it's still a little bit raw. if you prefer it firmer and more 'cooked,' you can let it sit for 5-10 minutes

For the aquachile chop the rhubarb, strawberries and chiles then purée until smooth with the juice from the other half of the lime and 2 tablespoons of water until smooth.
Strain through a fine mesh strainer and season with salt.

Place the scallops and cucumbers in the bottom of a bowl and pour in any juices.

Spoon over 2-4 oz of the aquachile.
Garnish with cilantro leaves, jalapeños & Black Locust Blooms
Finish w a drizzle of olive oil and serve cold.
Chef Tip: This is a perfect dish for sharing.

The Deal: Dine at Kensington Quarters on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and you can enjoy the chef's version of Scallop Aquachile for $12 if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.

Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
https://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: Chili oil glazed wings
6 Minute Meal: Goldie French Fries & Tahini Shake
6 Minute Meals: The Kitchen Twins' Anytime Waffles
6 Minute Meal: The Common's Mixed Green & Apple Salad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
AccuWeather: More storms moving through Wednesday
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
Accused ringleader pleads not guilty in NJ GoFundMe scam
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Show More
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect
Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters
More TOP STORIES News