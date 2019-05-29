6 Minute Meal: Kensington Quarters' Scallop Aguachile

The Meal: Scallop Aguachile from Matt Harper, Executive Chef of Kensington Quarters
Chef Tip: Aquachile, in Spanish, means chile water
Scallop Aquachile
- 3 Large Scallops
- 1 Persian Cucumber
Chef Tip: The chef uses little Persian cucumbers but says larger cucumbers will work as well.
- 2 Stalks Rhubarb
- 5 strawberries
- 2 Dried Chiles (Guajillo or Ancho)
Chef Tip: You can substitute any Spanish chile, which can be found in any Spanish market around town.
- 1 Lime
- 1 Tsp olive oil
- Cilantro to Garnish
- Jalapeños to Garnish (optional)
Chef Tip: If you're not a fan of spicy, you can leave the jalapeños out.
-Black Locust Blooms to Garnish (optional)
Chef Tip: You can use any type of edible flower; nasturtiums and borage work really well too
Slice the scallops thin into 4 pieces, horizontally.
Dice the cucumber into small pieces.
In a bowl, mix the sliced scallops and cucumbers with the juice of half the lime and a pinch of salt. Let sit.
Chef Tip: The lime & salt will 'cook' the scallops, similar to a ceviche. The Chef lets the scallop sit in the salt and lime mix for 1-2 minutes so it's still a little bit raw. if you prefer it firmer and more 'cooked,' you can let it sit for 5-10 minutes
For the aquachile chop the rhubarb, strawberries and chiles then purée until smooth with the juice from the other half of the lime and 2 tablespoons of water until smooth.
Strain through a fine mesh strainer and season with salt.
Place the scallops and cucumbers in the bottom of a bowl and pour in any juices.
Spoon over 2-4 oz of the aquachile.
Garnish with cilantro leaves, jalapeños & Black Locust Blooms
Finish w a drizzle of olive oil and serve cold.
Chef Tip: This is a perfect dish for sharing.
The Deal: Dine at Kensington Quarters on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and you can enjoy the chef's version of Scallop Aquachile for $12 if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
https://www.kensingtonquarters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonquarters
