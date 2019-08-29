6 Minute Meal: Moshulu Crabcake with Sweet Potato Hash and Caper Remoulade

The Meal: The Best-Selling scratch-made crab cakes from Anthony Bonett, Executive Chef of the Moshulu, The Deck.
Moshulu Crabcake with Sweet Potato Hash & Caper Remoulade
1 lb. Jumbo crab will yield 2 large or three medium crabcakes.
1 lb fresh jumbo lump crab
1/2 slice brioche bread small diced
Chef Tip: Some parts of the country use cracker crumbs rather than bread to help bind. You can use bread crumbs, cracker crumbs, white bread, brioche bread, whatever you like
3 T crab mayo (see recipe below)
Chef Tip; there are many different crabmeats around especially in the summer. Make sure there aren't a lot of additives, that you're just getting crab meat. And don't be afraid to mix several types together i.e. fresh domestic jumbo mixed with pasteurized claw meat is a great combo and can cut back price per pound.
Gently fold together ingredients and form into cakes by hand or in ring mold. Or form into smaller cakes for quicker cooking and serve two per person.
Pan sear with a bit of light oil and finish in 350 degree oven for 3 to 4 minutes.
Serve on top of sweet potato hash and caper remoulade. (recipes below)
Chef Tip; You can also pair the crabcakes with French Fries, cole slaw or your favorite version of a breakfast style hash
Crab Mayo
Chef tip. Crabcakes are simple to make. The crab mayo is the glue for crabcakes.
1-cup mayo
One egg
Half minced small onion
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1-tablespoon Dijon mustard
Juice of one lemon
Splash hot sauce
Splash Worcestershire sauce
Splash of Sriracha sauce
Half tablespoon Old bay seasoning
Mix together
Chef Tip: If you don't like a lot of seasoning, adjust to your taste. If you don't like a particular seasoning, don't use it.
Caper remoulade
One cup mayo
Two tablespoons chopped capers
One-half stalk celery finely chopped
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Splash of host sauce
Heaping spoon Dijon mustard
Juice of one lemon salt and pepper
Hash
For 4-6 guests
2 jumbo sweet potatoes peeled and diced
One red pepper medium diced
One yellow pepper medium diced
One Pablono pepper medium diced
One red onion peeled medium diced
cup cooked chopped spinach
Tablespoon oil
Salt pepper
Tablespoon butter
Technique
Heat oil at medium heat
Sautee potatoes then peppers and onions allow to brown 2-3 min
Add salt pepper spinach and butter
