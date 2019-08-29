6 Minute Meal: Moshulu Crabcake with Sweet Potato Hash and Caper Remoulade

The Meal: The Best-Selling scratch-made crab cakes from Anthony Bonett, Executive Chef of the Moshulu, The Deck.1 lb. Jumbo crab will yield 2 large or three medium crabcakes.1 lb fresh jumbo lump crab1/2 slice brioche bread small dicedChef Tip: Some parts of the country use cracker crumbs rather than bread to help bind. You can use bread crumbs, cracker crumbs, white bread, brioche bread, whatever you like3 T crab mayo (see recipe below)Chef Tip; there are many different crabmeats around especially in the summer. Make sure there aren't a lot of additives, that you're just getting crab meat. And don't be afraid to mix several types together i.e. fresh domestic jumbo mixed with pasteurized claw meat is a great combo and can cut back price per pound.Gently fold together ingredients and form into cakes by hand or in ring mold. Or form into smaller cakes for quicker cooking and serve two per person.Pan sear with a bit of light oil and finish in 350 degree oven for 3 to 4 minutes.Serve on top of sweet potato hash and caper remoulade. (recipes below)Chef Tip; You can also pair the crabcakes with French Fries, cole slaw or your favorite version of a breakfast style hashChef tip. Crabcakes are simple to make. The crab mayo is the glue for crabcakes.1-cup mayoOne eggHalf minced small onion2 tablespoons chopped parsley1-tablespoon Dijon mustardJuice of one lemonSplash hot sauceSplash Worcestershire sauceSplash of Sriracha sauceHalf tablespoon Old bay seasoningChef Tip: If you don't like a lot of seasoning, adjust to your taste. If you don't like a particular seasoning, don't use it.One cup mayoTwo tablespoons chopped capersOne-half stalk celery finely chopped2 tablespoons chopped parsleySplash of host sauceHeaping spoon Dijon mustardJuice of one lemon salt and pepperFor 4-6 guests2 jumbo sweet potatoes peeled and dicedOne red pepper medium dicedOne yellow pepper medium dicedOne Pablono pepper medium dicedOne red onion peeled medium dicedcup cooked chopped spinachTablespoon oilSalt pepperTablespoon butterTechniqueHeat oil at medium heatSautee potatoes then peppers and onions allow to brown 2-3 minAdd salt pepper spinach and butterThe Deal: Sample trio of The Moshulu's new Spiked Rice Crispy Treats dessert (21 and older). The offer will be valid Wednesday and Thursday, August 28-29, 2019401 S Columbus BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-2500