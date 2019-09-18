6 Minute Meal: Moshulu's Spicy Shrimp with Thai Vegetable & Herb Salad

The Deck on the Moshulu's Spicy Shrimp with Thai Vegetable & Herb Salad, Toasted Peanuts, Chili LimeServes 2Ingredients8 oz large peeled/ no tail shrimpChef Tip: Look for shrimp with the lowest sodium content, which is an indicator of minimal processing and additives. The chef used size 8 to 12 shrimp. The number refers to the amount of shrimp per pound so the lower the number, the bigger the shrimp. The bigger the shrimp, the longer it takes to cook.1 qt shredded white or Napa cabbage1 Julienne carrot2 thinly sliced radishes1 scallion diced5 cherry tomatoes halveddiced jalapeno peppers to taste (optional for an extra kick)1 Peeled large dice mangoChef Tip: You can buy pre-made cole slaw mix and pre-chopped fruit & veggies to significantly reduce prep time2 cups baby arugula1/2 cup mixed Thai basil leaves, cilantro and mint leavesChef Tip: The fresh herbs are what's going to really boost the flavor of the dish, creating what the chef calls a flavor bomb1/4 cup chopped toasted peanuts1 ea large firm avocado peeled dicedChili lime vinaigrette for dressingChef Tip: You can buy or make your own. (Chef's recipe below)You want like a really strong vinaigrette for this because it helps all of the ingredients come together & gives it a nice authentic flavorChili oil or xo sauce for garnish sauceChef Tip: XO sauce is a very dense Chinese sauce found at Asian markets. Use sparingly for a great salty umami punch of flavorBlack sesame seeds, lime wedges and micro sisho (all optional garnishes to finish)Process:Pan sear shrimp and drizzle with chili lime to slightly caramelize.Turn after approx. 2 minutes when you start to see some charChef Tip: You can also prepare shrimp on the grillPrepare salad while shrimp is cookingMix all vegetables, herbs and mangoToss with the same chili lime vinaigrette used on shrimpBrush a thin layer of XO sauce on the bottom of 2 bowls for a nice salty surprise sauce at the endPile the vegetable, herb, mango salad highTop with toasted peanutsGarnish with black sesame seeds, lime wedges and micro shiso if desiredAdd in your cooked shrimpDrizzle sparingly xo sauce on top & dig inChili Lime VinaigretteChef Tip: Make extra and store in refrigerator. It's great to use on any Asian noodle or vegetable saladMix equal parts lime juice, sugar or honey and fish sauceAdd sambal or sirachi to tasteSample trio of The Moshulu's new Spiked Rice Crispy Treats dessert (21 and older).Offer valid Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 & 19, 2019401 S Columbus BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-2500https://www.moshulu.com/