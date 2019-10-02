6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzoAhi Tuna Tartar Tacos: (Makes 4 mini tacos)Ingredients:5 oz of sushi grade ahi tunaavocado dicedChef Tip: when shopping for ripe avocados, look for one with dark skin color and a little softness to the touch. Cut into small squares while still in the skin and then scoop out with a spoon1 tablespoon diced or brunoised cucumberChef Tip: Brunoise is the French word for small little dices. Cut into julienne strips first, then turn a quarter inch and dice again to produce small cube-like squares1 tsp diced red onion1 tsp sambalChef Tip: The garlic chili paste can be found in most supermarkets4 mini taco shellsChef Tip: you can also use gyoza skinsSerrano chiliMicro cilantroLime cut into wedgesPinch of saltProcess:Brunoise your tuna and put into a bowlSeason with a pinch of saltAdd avocado, cucumber & red onion and stir to break up avocado piecesSpoon mixture into 4 mini taco shellsChef Tip: The chef uses taco holders. You can easily just line up your shells on a plateGarnish with 2 pinches of micro cilantroTop each taco with a slice of serrano chiliChef Tip: Serrano chilis are mildly hot but you can avoid if you don't like spicy or, if you like a little heat, add 3+ slices of chili to each taco1 lime wedge on the side of each tacoSqueeze the lime onto the taco and enjoyP.J. Clarke's will offer a free appetizer with entree purchase, if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, October 2, 2019 & Thursday, October 3, 2019.P.J. ClarkesAt The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 999-2000