6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos

The Meal: Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzo
Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos: (Makes 4 mini tacos)
Ingredients:
5 oz of sushi grade ahi tuna
avocado diced
Chef Tip: when shopping for ripe avocados, look for one with dark skin color and a little softness to the touch. Cut into small squares while still in the skin and then scoop out with a spoon
1 tablespoon diced or brunoised cucumber
Chef Tip: Brunoise is the French word for small little dices. Cut into julienne strips first, then turn a quarter inch and dice again to produce small cube-like squares
1 tsp diced red onion
1 tsp sambal
Chef Tip: The garlic chili paste can be found in most supermarkets
4 mini taco shells
Chef Tip: you can also use gyoza skins
Serrano chili
Micro cilantro
Lime cut into wedges
Pinch of salt
Process:
Brunoise your tuna and put into a bowl
Season with a pinch of salt
Add avocado, cucumber & red onion and stir to break up avocado pieces
Spoon mixture into 4 mini taco shells
Chef Tip: The chef uses taco holders. You can easily just line up your shells on a plate
Garnish with 2 pinches of micro cilantro
Top each taco with a slice of serrano chili
Chef Tip: Serrano chilis are mildly hot but you can avoid if you don't like spicy or, if you like a little heat, add 3+ slices of chili to each taco
1 lime wedge on the side of each taco
Squeeze the lime onto the taco and enjoy
The Deal: P.J. Clarke's will offer a free appetizer with entree purchase, if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, October 2, 2019 & Thursday, October 3, 2019.
P.J. Clarkes
At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 999-2000
http://pjclarkes.com/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/PJClarkes/
