6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos

The Meal: Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos from P.J. Clarke's Head Chef, Mike DeFonzo

Ahi Tuna Tartar Tacos: (Makes 4 mini tacos)

Ingredients:
5 oz of sushi grade ahi tuna
avocado diced
Chef Tip: when shopping for ripe avocados, look for one with dark skin color and a little softness to the touch. Cut into small squares while still in the skin and then scoop out with a spoon
1 tablespoon diced or brunoised cucumber
Chef Tip: Brunoise is the French word for small little dices. Cut into julienne strips first, then turn a quarter inch and dice again to produce small cube-like squares
1 tsp diced red onion
1 tsp sambal
Chef Tip: The garlic chili paste can be found in most supermarkets
4 mini taco shells
Chef Tip: you can also use gyoza skins

Serrano chili
Micro cilantro
Lime cut into wedges
Pinch of salt

Process:
Brunoise your tuna and put into a bowl
Season with a pinch of salt
Add avocado, cucumber & red onion and stir to break up avocado pieces
Spoon mixture into 4 mini taco shells
Chef Tip: The chef uses taco holders. You can easily just line up your shells on a plate
Garnish with 2 pinches of micro cilantro

Top each taco with a slice of serrano chili
Chef Tip: Serrano chilis are mildly hot but you can avoid if you don't like spicy or, if you like a little heat, add 3+ slices of chili to each taco
1 lime wedge on the side of each taco
Squeeze the lime onto the taco and enjoy

The Deal: P.J. Clarke's will offer a free appetizer with entree purchase, if you mention you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good Wednesday, October 2, 2019 & Thursday, October 3, 2019.

P.J. Clarkes
At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 999-2000
http://pjclarkes.com/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/PJClarkes/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: Chef Gonzalez-Arroyo's smoked salmon breakfast bowl
6 Minute Meal: Moshulu's Spicy Shrimp with Thai Vegetable
6 Minute Meal: Audrey Claire's Pear Gorgonzola Flatbread
6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Sweet Potato Hummus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Man dies after being hit by truck in Philadelphia
Show More
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Center City
Surveillance video captures woman taking from tip jar at pizzeria
Yuengling partners with Hershey's for new chocolate porter beer
More TOP STORIES News