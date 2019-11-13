6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Trout & Brown Butter

The Meal: P.J. Clarke's Trout & Brown Butter

Trout with Asparagus & Brown Butter (Serves 1)

Ingredients:
Start with one PA Trout, butterflied.
Chef Tip: You can ask your local fish monger to clean the fish for you so it's ready to cook
Season fish with 2 pinches of salt and 1 pinch of pepper
Chef Tip: Go very easy on the salt & pepper. It's a mild fish so you don't want to overpower it
Warm oil in a pan
Chef Tip: The chef uses a blended olive and soy oil
Add fish to pan skin side down and cook for about three minutes

Chef Tip: Start with the skin side down and apply a little pressure to the fish so it gets crispy.
Flip the fish, lower the heat and add dozen stalks of asparagus
Chef Tip: Asparagus cooks quickly so use raw and aim for a little al dente
Lower the heat again and add 3 TBSP cold, unsalted butter
Stir until butter starts to lightly brown
When butter is "bubbly", add lemon, capers and parsley and you're ready to plate
Remove your fish first and put it in the center of the plate

Top with the asparagus and butter sauce and enjoy

The Deal: P.J. Clarke's will be offering an appetizer on the house Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14, 2019. The offer is good with an entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.

P.J. Clarke's
At The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 999-2000
http://pjclarkes.com/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/PJClarkes/
