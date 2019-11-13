6 Minute Meal: P.J. Clarke's Trout & Brown Butter

P.J. Clarke's Trout & Brown ButterTrout with Asparagus & Brown Butter (Serves 1)Ingredients:Start with one PA Trout, butterflied.Chef Tip: You can ask your local fish monger to clean the fish for you so it's ready to cookSeason fish with 2 pinches of salt and 1 pinch of pepperChef Tip: Go very easy on the salt & pepper. It's a mild fish so you don't want to overpower itWarm oil in a panChef Tip: The chef uses a blended olive and soy oilAdd fish to pan skin side down and cook for about three minutesChef Tip: Start with the skin side down and apply a little pressure to the fish so it gets crispy.Flip the fish, lower the heat and add dozen stalks of asparagusChef Tip: Asparagus cooks quickly so use raw and aim for a little al denteLower the heat again and add 3 TBSP cold, unsalted butterStir until butter starts to lightly brownWhen butter is "bubbly", add lemon, capers and parsley and you're ready to plateRemove your fish first and put it in the center of the plateTop with the asparagus and butter sauce and enjoyThe Deal: P.J. Clarke's will be offering an appetizer on the house Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14, 2019. The offer is good with an entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.P.J. Clarke'sAt The Curtis, 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 999-2000