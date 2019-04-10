6 Minute Meal: Roasted Beet Salad with Pistachios and Feta

Chef Rafael Rodriguez Roasted Beet Salad with Pistachios and Feta.Perfect as an appetizer for dinner or a full meal at lunch.Ingredients:2 Red beets, medium size2 large watermelon radishes, sliced thinlb Pistachios1oz Feta cheese1oz SabaChef Tip: Saba is a grape must. You can find it at specialty markets, including Reading Terminal. You can also substitute balsamic vinegarsalt and pepperEVOO (as much as you want)Fresh herbsChef Tip: parsley, chervil or basil all work well with this recipeProcess:Preheat oven to 350. Roast beets for 1h 20 mins.Chef Tip: Beets take a long time to cook so best to roast them in batches, store in refrigerator and use throughout the week. To save time, you can substitute canned beetsWhile beets are roasting, toast pistachios for 5-10 minutes.Chef Tip: Keep an eye on the pistachios. They can overcook quickly. You can also bake the nuts in batches and save excess for snacking or other recipes.Once the beets are cooked let cool for 45 minutes. Then remove the skin by using a towel, simply rubbing away the skinSlice beets to desired thickness.Mix sliced beets, radishes, saba, salt and pepper in a bowlPlate, alternate slices of beet with slices of radish if you want to get fancy or just pile everything onto a plateCrumble feta cheese, pistachio, and chervil on topFinish with EVOO, balsamic, and salt and pepper