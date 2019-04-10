6 Minute Meal: Roasted Beet Salad with Pistachios and Feta

The Meal: Chef Rafael Rodriguez Roasted Beet Salad with Pistachios and Feta.
Perfect as an appetizer for dinner or a full meal at lunch.
Ingredients:
2 Red beets, medium size
2 large watermelon radishes, sliced thin
lb Pistachios
1oz Feta cheese
1oz Saba
Chef Tip: Saba is a grape must. You can find it at specialty markets, including Reading Terminal. You can also substitute balsamic vinegar
salt and pepper
EVOO (as much as you want)
Fresh herbs
Chef Tip: parsley, chervil or basil all work well with this recipe
Process:
Preheat oven to 350. Roast beets for 1h 20 mins.
Chef Tip: Beets take a long time to cook so best to roast them in batches, store in refrigerator and use throughout the week. To save time, you can substitute canned beets
While beets are roasting, toast pistachios for 5-10 minutes.
Chef Tip: Keep an eye on the pistachios. They can overcook quickly. You can also bake the nuts in batches and save excess for snacking or other recipes.
Once the beets are cooked let cool for 45 minutes. Then remove the skin by using a towel, simply rubbing away the skin
Slice beets to desired thickness.
Mix sliced beets, radishes, saba, salt and pepper in a bowl
Plate, alternate slices of beet with slices of radish if you want to get fancy or just pile everything onto a plate
Crumble feta cheese, pistachio, and chervil on top
Finish with EVOO, balsamic, and salt and pepper
