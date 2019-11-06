6 Minute Meal: Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese

In this week's 6 Minute Meal, learn the recipe for Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese.Chef's Homemade Pasta DoughThe recipe listed below is good for 10-12 portions. It's based on 1 bag(kilo) of 00 flourChef Tip: You can buy store-bought pasta if you're short on time or not feeling that ambitious. If you make the fresh pasta, you can prepare it ahead of time and store in the refrigeratorIngredients:1000 grams 00 flour80 grams semolinaPinch of saltMix dry ingredients together by hand then add wet ingredients to dry ingredients10ea large egg yolks1ea large whole egg250 grams water30 grams evooDirections:Mix by hand and adjust with water until desired textureKnead on a flat surface for 2 minutesSeparate into 4 small dough balls, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutesMake pasta sheets, dust lightly with flour, trim your edges nice and clean then fold over twiceCut strips along the double folded pasta and you have a mound of tagliatellaDust liberally with flour and cook or store in refrigerator or freezerChef Tip: The chef uses the Kitchenaid mixer with attachments to both make his pasta sheets and grind his meat for the Bolognese sauceCook fresh pasta in boiling water for approximately 2 minutesChef's Homemade Bolognese SauceChef Tip: You can prepare the sauce in bulk quantity ahead of time and then use as neededChef Tip: You can also use this Bolognese meat mix to make meatballs2 lb ground veal2 lb ground pork2 lb ground beefMix meat by handDivide halfBrown 80% in pan on medium heatChef Tip: it will take approx.. 2-2 minutes to caramelize the meatRemove from panReduce liquid to just fatAdd 1 cup celery small diceAdd 1 cup carrot small diceCook 2 min moreAdd 2 tablespoons chopped garlicAdd 1 cup small dice onionRemove vegetablesAdd meat back in and develop colorAdd vegetables backAdd 1 12oz can only peeled roma tomatoes no juiceAdd 2 cup white wineCreate a sachet with the following herbs and add into pot:o 1 bunch parsleyo 1 bunch thymeo 1 bunch rosemaryo 5 bay leavesReduce white wineChef Tip: Reducing gives the sauce the sweetness from the wine without the alcohol flavorAdd 6 cups chicken stockCook on medium heatAdd 4 cups tomato sauce(jarred)Add 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauceChef Tip: This is the secret ingredient in the Scarpetta sauceSeason salt pepperCook 4-5 hours until sauce all flavors have melded and the sauce is finishedWhen Ready to Serve & Eat:Add olive oil to pan on medium heatAdd your Bolognese meat mix & your favorite tomato sauceAdd pepper flakesWhen sauce is heated, add your fresh cooked pasta and mixTop with grated cheeseChef's Choice: Grana Padano cow's milk cheese. Parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are all good substitutionsFinish with olive oil & enjoyA complimentary glass of house red or house white wine with an entrée purchase if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc. Offer good through December 6, 2019Scarpetta Philadelphia210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 558-4199