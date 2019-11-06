Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese

The Meal:

In this week's 6 Minute Meal, learn the recipe for Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese.

Chef's Homemade Pasta Dough
The recipe listed below is good for 10-12 portions. It's based on 1 bag(kilo) of 00 flour

Chef Tip: You can buy store-bought pasta if you're short on time or not feeling that ambitious. If you make the fresh pasta, you can prepare it ahead of time and store in the refrigerator
Ingredients:

1000 grams 00 flour
80 grams semolina
Pinch of salt

Mix dry ingredients together by hand then add wet ingredients to dry ingredients

10ea large egg yolks
1ea large whole egg
250 grams water
30 grams evoo

Directions:

Mix by hand and adjust with water until desired texture
Knead on a flat surface for 2 minutes
Separate into 4 small dough balls, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes
Make pasta sheets, dust lightly with flour, trim your edges nice and clean then fold over twice
Cut strips along the double folded pasta and you have a mound of tagliatella
Dust liberally with flour and cook or store in refrigerator or freezer

Chef Tip: The chef uses the Kitchenaid mixer with attachments to both make his pasta sheets and grind his meat for the Bolognese sauce

Cook fresh pasta in boiling water for approximately 2 minutes

Chef's Homemade Bolognese Sauce

Chef Tip: You can prepare the sauce in bulk quantity ahead of time and then use as needed

Chef Tip: You can also use this Bolognese meat mix to make meatballs

2 lb ground veal
2 lb ground pork
2 lb ground beef
Mix meat by hand
Divide half
Brown 80% in pan on medium heat

Chef Tip: it will take approx.. 2-2 minutes to caramelize the meat

Remove from pan
Reduce liquid to just fat
Add 1 cup celery small dice
Add 1 cup carrot small dice
Cook 2 min more
Add 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
Add 1 cup small dice onion
Remove vegetables
Add meat back in and develop color
Add vegetables back
Add 1 12oz can only peeled roma tomatoes no juice
Add 2 cup white wine

Create a sachet with the following herbs and add into pot:
o 1 bunch parsley
o 1 bunch thyme
o 1 bunch rosemary

o 5 bay leaves

Reduce white wine

Chef Tip: Reducing gives the sauce the sweetness from the wine without the alcohol flavor

Add 6 cups chicken stock
Cook on medium heat
Add 4 cups tomato sauce(jarred)
Add 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Chef Tip: This is the secret ingredient in the Scarpetta sauce

Season salt pepper
Cook 4-5 hours until sauce all flavors have melded and the sauce is finished

When Ready to Serve & Eat:
Add olive oil to pan on medium heat
Add your Bolognese meat mix & your favorite tomato sauce
Add pepper flakes
When sauce is heated, add your fresh cooked pasta and mix
Top with grated cheese
Chef's Choice: Grana Padano cow's milk cheese. Parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are all good substitutions
Finish with olive oil & enjoy

The Deal: A complimentary glass of house red or house white wine with an entrée purchase if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc. Offer good through December 6, 2019

Scarpetta Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/ScarpettaPhiladelphia/
https://www.instagram.com/scarpettarestaurants/
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 558-4199
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2019 Election Results
Several people robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia
1 dead, child critical after violent crash on southbound I-95 in Delaware
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Dems take control in Delco for first time since Civil War
AccuWeather: Sunny and seasonable today, winter chill by Friday
Show More
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney re-elected for second term
Working Families Party's Kendra Brooks wins City Council seat
Philadelphia elects its first female sheriff
Bucks County Murders: Sean Kratz expected to testify in trial
Deadly double shooting ends in high-speed ATV chase through Philly
More TOP STORIES News