6 Minute Meal: Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese

In this week's 6 Minute Meal, learn the recipe for Scarpetta's Tagliatella Bolognese.
Chef's Homemade Pasta Dough
The recipe listed below is good for 10-12 portions. It's based on 1 bag(kilo) of 00 flour
Chef Tip: You can buy store-bought pasta if you're short on time or not feeling that ambitious. If you make the fresh pasta, you can prepare it ahead of time and store in the refrigerator
Ingredients:
1000 grams 00 flour
80 grams semolina
Pinch of salt
Mix dry ingredients together by hand then add wet ingredients to dry ingredients
10ea large egg yolks
1ea large whole egg
250 grams water
30 grams evoo
Directions:
Mix by hand and adjust with water until desired texture
Knead on a flat surface for 2 minutes
Separate into 4 small dough balls, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes
Make pasta sheets, dust lightly with flour, trim your edges nice and clean then fold over twice
Cut strips along the double folded pasta and you have a mound of tagliatella
Dust liberally with flour and cook or store in refrigerator or freezer
Chef Tip: The chef uses the Kitchenaid mixer with attachments to both make his pasta sheets and grind his meat for the Bolognese sauce
Cook fresh pasta in boiling water for approximately 2 minutes
Chef's Homemade Bolognese Sauce
Chef Tip: You can prepare the sauce in bulk quantity ahead of time and then use as needed
Chef Tip: You can also use this Bolognese meat mix to make meatballs
2 lb ground veal
2 lb ground pork
2 lb ground beef
Mix meat by hand
Divide half
Brown 80% in pan on medium heat
Chef Tip: it will take approx.. 2-2 minutes to caramelize the meat
Remove from pan
Reduce liquid to just fat
Add 1 cup celery small dice
Add 1 cup carrot small dice
Cook 2 min more
Add 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
Add 1 cup small dice onion
Remove vegetables
Add meat back in and develop color
Add vegetables back
Add 1 12oz can only peeled roma tomatoes no juice
Add 2 cup white wine
Create a sachet with the following herbs and add into pot:
o 1 bunch parsley
o 1 bunch thyme
o 1 bunch rosemary
o 5 bay leaves
Reduce white wine
Chef Tip: Reducing gives the sauce the sweetness from the wine without the alcohol flavor
Add 6 cups chicken stock
Cook on medium heat
Add 4 cups tomato sauce(jarred)
Add 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Chef Tip: This is the secret ingredient in the Scarpetta sauce
Season salt pepper
Cook 4-5 hours until sauce all flavors have melded and the sauce is finished
When Ready to Serve & Eat:
Add olive oil to pan on medium heat
Add your Bolognese meat mix & your favorite tomato sauce
Add pepper flakes
When sauce is heated, add your fresh cooked pasta and mix
Top with grated cheese
Chef's Choice: Grana Padano cow's milk cheese. Parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are all good substitutions
Finish with olive oil & enjoy
Scarpetta Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/ScarpettaPhiladelphia/
https://www.instagram.com/scarpettarestaurants/
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 558-4199
