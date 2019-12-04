6 Minute Meal: Scarpetta's yellowtail crudo

Yellowtail Crudo. Sushi is a dish that lots of people love to go out and eat but it's surprisingly easy to make at home. Here's the recipe for Scarpetta Restaurant's popular yellowtail crudo.The FishRaw yellowtail4 oz sliced into 4 piecesChef Tip: You can buy this pre-prepared at the fish counter or you can debone and deskin the fish yourself. See the chef's video tutorial on this siteThe GarnishesGinger oil1 cup fresh thinly sliced skin on ginger1 pint canola oilPoach at 170-degrees (very light simmer) for 4 hoursChef Tip: You want to cook the oils barely off the simmer. If you boil it, the oil will take on a bitter flavorPeperoncino oilcup peperoncino1 pint canola oilPoach at 170-degrees for 2 hoursChef Tip: You can pre-prepare the oils and use as a salad dressing as well. Together, they are called Olio e ZenzeroCool both oilsPickled onionChef Tip: You can pre-prepare the pickled onions and store in the refrigerator1 red onion finely sliced1 cup red wine vinegarcups water1 tablespoon saltCombine and bring to a boilPour liquid over red onion slices and coolChop into small piecesChef Tip: You can use a food processor for this rather than a knifeTo Assemble:Lay fish slices onto the plateTop with ginger and pepperoncino oilsChef Tip: Hamachi has a high fat content so pairing it with a high fat garnish will enhance the experienceGarnish with Hawaiian red sea salt & micro arugulaChef Tip: The greens should be readily available at most grocery stores & adds a delicate crunch to the dishA complimentary glass of house red or house white wine with an entree purchase if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc. Offer good through January 4, 2020Scarpetta Philadelphia210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 558-4199