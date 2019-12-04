6 Minute Meal: Scarpetta's yellowtail crudo

The Meal: Yellowtail Crudo. Sushi is a dish that lots of people love to go out and eat but it's surprisingly easy to make at home. Here's the recipe for Scarpetta Restaurant's popular yellowtail crudo.
The Fish
Raw yellowtail
4 oz sliced into 4 pieces
Chef Tip: You can buy this pre-prepared at the fish counter or you can debone and deskin the fish yourself. See the chef's video tutorial on this site
The Garnishes
Ginger oil
1 cup fresh thinly sliced skin on ginger
1 pint canola oil
Poach at 170-degrees (very light simmer) for 4 hours
Chef Tip: You want to cook the oils barely off the simmer. If you boil it, the oil will take on a bitter flavor
Peperoncino oil
cup peperoncino
1 pint canola oil
Poach at 170-degrees for 2 hours
Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare the oils and use as a salad dressing as well. Together, they are called Olio e Zenzero
Cool both oils
Pickled onion
Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare the pickled onions and store in the refrigerator
1 red onion finely sliced
1 cup red wine vinegar
cups water
1 tablespoon salt
Combine and bring to a boil
Pour liquid over red onion slices and cool
Chop into small pieces
Chef Tip: You can use a food processor for this rather than a knife
To Assemble:
Lay fish slices onto the plate
Top with ginger and pepperoncino oils
Chef Tip: Hamachi has a high fat content so pairing it with a high fat garnish will enhance the experience
Garnish with Hawaiian red sea salt & micro arugula
Chef Tip: The greens should be readily available at most grocery stores & adds a delicate crunch to the dish
The Deal: A complimentary glass of house red or house white wine with an entree purchase if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc. Offer good through January 4, 2020
Scarpetta Philadelphia
https://www.facebook.com/ScarpettaPhiladelphia/
https://www.instagram.com/scarpettarestaurants/
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 558-4199
