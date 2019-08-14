6 Minute Meal: The Common's Citrus, smoked salmon, and avocado salad

Citrus, smoked salmon, and avocado salad from The Common Executive Chef Lucio PalazzoSalad Ingredients:1 orange1 blood orange1 pink grapefruit1 cara cara orangeChef Tip: This orange variety is like a cross between an orange and a grapefruit but super sweet1 avocado7-8 sliced of smoked salmon or gravlax2 cups baby arugulaShave fennel to tasteChef Tip: Cut out the core of the fennel and shave it down until you can see the little dots then cut against the grain; this will make it super tenderSalt and Pepper to tasteMeyer lemon vinaigrette Ingredients1 shallot, minced2 Meyer lemons2 lemons1 tablespoon dijon mustard1 tablespoon sugar1 cup olive oilSalt to tasteFor the dressing:Place the shallot and the mustard in a small mixing bowl.Zest the Meyer lemons and add to the bowl, along with the juice from the meyer lemons and lemons.Add the olive oil to the bowl in a steady stream while whisking.Season with salt and sugar.Keeps in the fridge for a week.For the salad:Chef Tip: You could make the salad ahead of time, for a dinner party for example, and then store in the refrigerator, allowing the citrus to marinate. Then just add the arugula & avocado at the last minute.With a knife, peel the citrus and cut into bite sized chunks.Place all the chunks in a bowl and toss.Cut the avocado in half, pit it, and scoop out the halves with a spoon.Cut into bite sized chunks and add to the bowl.Dress with the meyer lemon vinaigrette and toss.Chef Tip: Don't toss the salad too aggressively or you risk breaking apart the avocadoSeason with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl.Reserve the dressing bowl, and quickly toss the arugula, seasoning with salt and pepper.Chef Tip: The arugula can be tossed in the residual dressing left in the bowl; it doesn't need much.Add it to the serving bowl.Garnish with strips of smoked salmon.Chef TIp: Rolling the salmon slices into rosettes makes it easier to eatThe Common3601 Market StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104215.310.9828