6 Minute Meal: The Common's Citrus, smoked salmon, and avocado salad

The Meal: Citrus, smoked salmon, and avocado salad from The Common Executive Chef Lucio Palazzo
Salad Ingredients:
1 orange
1 blood orange
1 pink grapefruit
1 cara cara orange
Chef Tip: This orange variety is like a cross between an orange and a grapefruit but super sweet
1 avocado
7-8 sliced of smoked salmon or gravlax
2 cups baby arugula
Shave fennel to taste
Chef Tip: Cut out the core of the fennel and shave it down until you can see the little dots then cut against the grain; this will make it super tender
Salt and Pepper to taste
Meyer lemon vinaigrette Ingredients
1 shallot, minced
2 Meyer lemons
2 lemons
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 tablespoon sugar
1 cup olive oil
Salt to taste
For the dressing:
Place the shallot and the mustard in a small mixing bowl.
Zest the Meyer lemons and add to the bowl, along with the juice from the meyer lemons and lemons.
Add the olive oil to the bowl in a steady stream while whisking.
Season with salt and sugar.
Keeps in the fridge for a week.
For the salad:
Chef Tip: You could make the salad ahead of time, for a dinner party for example, and then store in the refrigerator, allowing the citrus to marinate. Then just add the arugula & avocado at the last minute.
With a knife, peel the citrus and cut into bite sized chunks.
Place all the chunks in a bowl and toss.
Cut the avocado in half, pit it, and scoop out the halves with a spoon.
Cut into bite sized chunks and add to the bowl.
Dress with the meyer lemon vinaigrette and toss.
Chef Tip: Don't toss the salad too aggressively or you risk breaking apart the avocado
Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl.
Reserve the dressing bowl, and quickly toss the arugula, seasoning with salt and pepper.
Chef Tip: The arugula can be tossed in the residual dressing left in the bowl; it doesn't need much.
Add it to the serving bowl.
Garnish with strips of smoked salmon.
Chef TIp: Rolling the salmon slices into rosettes makes it easier to eat
The Common
3601 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215.310.9828
https://www.thecommonphl.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thecommonphl/
