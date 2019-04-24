6 Minute Meal: The Common's Mixed Green & Apple Salad

The Meal: Mixed Green & Apple Salad from Executive Chef Lucio Palazzo of The Common in University City where the dish is on the menu.
The Salad
1 Fuji apple
1 oz mixed baby greens
A pinch of pickled squash, recipe to follow
Chef Tip: You can also just buy any kind of pickled vegetable for this dish
cup candied or toasted pumpkin seeds
Chef Tip: These can also be purchased at any higher end grocery store.
Salt and pepper to season
Chef Tip: You can add a piece of chicken, fish or some cheese to make it a more substantial meal
Cut the apple into quarters around the core and slice.
Add to a mixing bowl along with the greens, some pickled squash, the pumpkin seeds, and enough vinaigrette to lightly dress the greens.
Chef Tip: There should be no vinaigrette pooling at the bottom of your bowl. You want each piece to be lightly coated but you don't want the salad to be sopping wet.
Toss and taste for seasoning.
Maple vinaigrette
2 oz applejack brandy
1 oz maple syrup
cup apple cider or white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 shallot
1 cup olive oil
Salt
Burn off the alcohol in the applejack by placing it in a sauté pan and tilting the pan over a burner until it catches.
Move it off the heat and allow the flames to extinguish, about a minute or so. Once the flame goes out, it's ready to go.
Chef Tip: Flaming the alcohol will give your dressing a nice little base of the whiskey flavor without it tasting like a shot.
Small dice the shallot and add it to a small mixing bowl.
Mix all the ingredients for the vinaigrette together until combined, taste, and season with salt.
Extra vinaigrette will keep in the fridge for a week.
Pickled squash
1 butternut squash
1 red onion, sliced
1 cup white wine vinegar
2 cups water
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons salt
Peel the squash into ribbons using a vegetable peeler and place in a non-reactive container.
Heat the pickle brine ingredients and submerge the squash and onion.
Pickle will keep up to a few months in the fridge.
Chef Tip: This is something you can make ahead of time and use in a variety of ways

The Common
3601 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215.310.9828
https://www.thecommonphl.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thecommonphl/
