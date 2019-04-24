6 Minute Meal: The Common's Mixed Green & Apple Salad

Mixed Green & Apple Salad from Executive Chef Lucio Palazzo of The Common in University City where the dish is on the menu.The Salad1 Fuji apple1 oz mixed baby greensA pinch of pickled squash, recipe to followChef Tip: You can also just buy any kind of pickled vegetable for this dishcup candied or toasted pumpkin seedsChef Tip: These can also be purchased at any higher end grocery store.Salt and pepper to seasonChef Tip: You can add a piece of chicken, fish or some cheese to make it a more substantial mealCut the apple into quarters around the core and slice.Add to a mixing bowl along with the greens, some pickled squash, the pumpkin seeds, and enough vinaigrette to lightly dress the greens.Chef Tip: There should be no vinaigrette pooling at the bottom of your bowl. You want each piece to be lightly coated but you don't want the salad to be sopping wet.Toss and taste for seasoning.Maple vinaigrette2 oz applejack brandy1 oz maple syrupcup apple cider or white wine vinegar1 tablespoon Dijon mustard1 shallot1 cup olive oilSaltBurn off the alcohol in the applejack by placing it in a sauté pan and tilting the pan over a burner until it catches.Move it off the heat and allow the flames to extinguish, about a minute or so. Once the flame goes out, it's ready to go.Chef Tip: Flaming the alcohol will give your dressing a nice little base of the whiskey flavor without it tasting like a shot.Small dice the shallot and add it to a small mixing bowl.Mix all the ingredients for the vinaigrette together until combined, taste, and season with salt.Extra vinaigrette will keep in the fridge for a week.Pickled squash1 butternut squash1 red onion, sliced1 cup white wine vinegar2 cups water3 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons saltPeel the squash into ribbons using a vegetable peeler and place in a non-reactive container.Heat the pickle brine ingredients and submerge the squash and onion.Pickle will keep up to a few months in the fridge.Chef Tip: This is something you can make ahead of time and use in a variety of waysMention you saw this segment on 6abc and you'll get half prize wings ($6) at The Common. Offer good Wednesday, April 24, 2019 only.The Common3601 Market StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104215.310.9828