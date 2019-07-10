The Meal: Swordfish with Chorizo, Crab and Asparagus from Executive Chef Anthony Bonett of The Moshulu.
Swordfish with Chorizo, Crab and Asparagus for 2
2 pieces 6 oz Swordfish
3 oz ground spanish chorizo
2 T butter
Salt and pepper
Light olive oil for sauteeing
Chef Tip: You can use a spray oil to reduce calories.
8 pieces medium asparagus blanched, cut into small pieces
Chef Tip: You can pre-blanche the asparagus to save time
4 oz Jumbo lump crab
6 ea oven dried grape tomatoes
Fine herbs
2 T tarragon aioli
Aged balsamic drizzle
Citrus vinaigrette
Season sword and pan sear on both sides until cooked med rare.
Chef tip, Sword needs to be cooked medium and should be juicy but not underdone. Don't cut sword thicker than inch, it will take a longer time to cook and will dry out.
Top with a little butter and chorizo and finish in a hot oven for one minute until cooked to medium plus. Do not over cook.
Chef tip; use good quality Spanish cooked dry chorizo. Should be available in gourmet stores.
Meanwhile toss asparagus with herbs, crabmeat, aioli, tomatoes and salt and pepper.
Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare the tomatoes. Toss whole grape tomatoes in salt, pepper and olive oil and roast in a 250 degree oven until starting to shrivel, about two hrs.
Plate sword in center of plate
Top with asparagus and crab salad
Drizzle citrus vinaigrette and balsamic on plate.
The Deal: Sample trio of The Moshulu's new Spiked Rice Crispy Treats dessert (21 and older). The offer will be valid Wednesday and Thursday, July 10 & 11, 2019
The Moshulu
401 S Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2500
https://www.moshulu.com/
6 Minute Meal: The Moshulu's Swordfish with Chorizo, Crab and Asparagus
