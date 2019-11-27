Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice Boozy Milkshake

The Meal: The holiday season is upon us and if you're looking for a twist on the traditional eggnog, here's a boozy bananas foster milkshake recipe from the party professionals at Thirsty Dice in Fairmount.

Bananas Foster Milkshake

Ingredients
cup Bassett's banana ice cream
1 oz dark rum
cup whole milk
Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions
1. Inside a blender put ice cream, rum and whole milk, blend till smooth,
2. Drizzle glass with caramel. Pour in milkshake and top with whipped cream
Chef Tip: Make it by the pitcher full and walk around filling everyone's glasses or pour into little shot glasses to make Bananas Foster milkshake shooters

The Deal: Complementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.

At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5pm) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5pm - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time.
Offer good through December 27, 2019.

Thirsty Dice | https://www.thirstydice.com/ | https://www.facebook.com/ThirstyDice/
17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
