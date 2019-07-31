6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice's Donut PB&J

Donut PB&J from Thirsty Dice Executive Chef James CapelDonut PB & JIngredients1 plain glazed donut (use favorite brand)Chef Tip: Day old slightly stale donut is better2 T peanut butterChef Tip: You can substitute any nut butter2 T blueberry jamChef Tip: You can use store-bought jam or follow the chef's recipe below and make your own.Instructions1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.2. Cut donut in half and toast for 3 minutes3. Cool slightly, smear on the peanut butter and jam and enjoyBlueberry JamIngredients4 cups blueberries1 cup white sugar1 T lemon juiceInstructions:1. Mix blueberries, sugar and lemon in a medium saucepan2. Lightly crush with a wooden spoon3. Stir constantly over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutesComplementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5pm) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5pm - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time. If you're just dropping in for a quick bite or drink and not playing games, you're welcome to grab a seat at the bar or coffee nooks if they're available. Offer good through August 31, 2019.Thirsty Dice17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 765-2679