6 Minute Meal: Thirsty Dice's Donut PB&J

The Meal: Donut PB&J from Thirsty Dice Executive Chef James Capel
Ingredients
1 plain glazed donut (use favorite brand)
Chef Tip: Day old slightly stale donut is better
2 T peanut butter
Chef Tip: You can substitute any nut butter
2 T blueberry jam
Chef Tip: You can use store-bought jam or follow the chef's recipe below and make your own.
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Cut donut in half and toast for 3 minutes
3. Cool slightly, smear on the peanut butter and jam and enjoy
Blueberry Jam
Ingredients
4 cups blueberries
1 cup white sugar
1 T lemon juice
Instructions:
1. Mix blueberries, sugar and lemon in a medium saucepan
2. Lightly crush with a wooden spoon
3. Stir constantly over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutes
The Deal: Complementary library card with a purchase of a food or drink item if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.
At Thirsty Dice, a library pass gives you access to the more than 800 games on site. During off-peak times (Tuesday - Friday at 5pm) you can stay and play as long as you'd like. During peak times, (Friday at 5pm - Sunday) the library pass is good for 2 1/2 hours of play time. If you're just dropping in for a quick bite or drink and not playing games, you're welcome to grab a seat at the bar or coffee nooks if they're available. Offer good through August 31, 2019.
Thirsty Dice
17th & Fairmount Streets (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
https://www.thirstydice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThirstyDice/
