6 Minute Meal: White Dog Cafe Haverford's Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad

The Meal: Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad from White Dog Café Haverford.

Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad

(makes 4 salads)
Thai Marinate
2 # filet tails
1/3 cup lime juice
3 tablespoons soy sauce
cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons samabal chili paste
3 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons ginger
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Blend everything in the blender, marinate the filet for at least 2 hours
CHEF TIP: Marinate the filet over night for more flavor.

For the Salad
2 cups baby arugula

1 cup frisse
4-5 pieces picked mint
4-5 pieces picked cilantro
1 each carrot, julienned
1 each yellow bell pepper, julienned
2 cups roasted shitake mushrooms
3 each shallot, thinly sliced
1 qt cooked udon noodle
avocado
CHEF TIP: Udon noodle cooked and toss in 4 tablespoons sesame oil so it doesn't stick together. If you cant find udon noodle linguine would work in a pinch. You can pre-prepare the noodles and store them in the fridge
CHEF TIP: Have all the vegetable cut and ready to go the day before

Thai Dressing
1 cups rice wine vinegar
cup fish sauce
4 tablespoons sambal paste

2 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
8 limes, juiced
8 tablespoons sugar
4 tablespoons ginger, grated on micro plane
cup vegetable oil
Mix everything together, refrigerate.
CHEF TIP: Make extra and use on grilled chicken of fish the nest day

The Deal: Dine at White Dog Café Haverford Wednesday, June 26th or Thursday, June 27th, 2019, and you'll get a free cookie jar dessert if you mention you saw this segment on 6abc. The offer is good for both lunch and dinner service, at the Haverford location only.

White Dog Café Haverford
379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
610) 896-4556
https://www.whitedog.com/haverford
https://www.facebook.com/whitedoghaverford/
