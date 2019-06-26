6 Minute Meal: White Dog Cafe Haverford's Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad

Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad from White Dog Café Haverford.Thai Beef & Udon Noodle Salad(makes 4 salads)Thai Marinate2 # filet tails1/3 cup lime juice3 tablespoons soy saucecup brown sugar1 teaspoon minced garlic2 teaspoons samabal chili paste3 tablespoons fish sauce2 tablespoons ginger1/4 cup vegetable oilBlend everything in the blender, marinate the filet for at least 2 hoursCHEF TIP: Marinate the filet over night for more flavor.For the Salad2 cups baby arugula1 cup frisse4-5 pieces picked mint4-5 pieces picked cilantro1 each carrot, julienned1 each yellow bell pepper, julienned2 cups roasted shitake mushrooms3 each shallot, thinly sliced1 qt cooked udon noodleavocadoCHEF TIP: Udon noodle cooked and toss in 4 tablespoons sesame oil so it doesn't stick together. If you cant find udon noodle linguine would work in a pinch. You can pre-prepare the noodles and store them in the fridgeCHEF TIP: Have all the vegetable cut and ready to go the day beforeThai Dressing1 cups rice wine vinegarcup fish sauce4 tablespoons sambal paste2 tablespoon soy sauce1 teaspoon sesame oil8 limes, juiced8 tablespoons sugar4 tablespoons ginger, grated on micro planecup vegetable oilMix everything together, refrigerate.CHEF TIP: Make extra and use on grilled chicken of fish the nest dayDine at White Dog Café Haverford Wednesday, June 26th or Thursday, June 27th, 2019, and you'll get a free cookie jar dessert if you mention you saw this segment on 6abc. The offer is good for both lunch and dinner service, at the Haverford location only.White Dog Café Haverford379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041610) 896-4556