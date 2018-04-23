6 Minute Meals & Deal: At The Table's Mussels, $6 off check

In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in At The Table BYOB's kitchen.
The Meal: Mussels with Champagne, Blue Cheese & Herbs (serves 2)
Ingredients:
2 lbs Mussels, rinsed and de-bearded
4 Slices of bacon, diced (sautéed until crispy)
4 tbl Unsalted butter
1/2 C Gorgonzola (blue cheese, crumbled)
2 Shallots, small, thinly sliced
4 Garlic cloves, medium, finely chopped
1 C Champagne
3 tbl Parsley & tarragon, minced
2 slices of crusty bread, toasted
Method:
In large skillet over medium heat, add tarragon butter and shallots
Chef Tip: To create your own herb butter, mix butter with your favorite herb, blend and store in an airtight container. It will keep for a few weeks and is great with chicken & fresh seafood
Add mussels and champagne
Cover skillet to trap steam
After 1-2 minutes uncover, mussels should be open
Add butter, blue cheese and bacon
Chef Tip: Buy the blocked blue cheese rather than pre-crumbled
Simmer 2 more minutes
Chef Tip: Steaming the butter, cheese and herbs in the same pan creates a nice dipping broth
Spread tarragon butter on a baguette and toast on skillet
Simmer mussels for 2 more minutes and serve
Chef Tip: Plate with mussels facing up
Chef Tip: At The Table BYOB serves the dish as a starter. To make it a heartier meal, you can serve over fresh pasta
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $6 off your check at At The Table BYOB through Sunday, April 29th.
At The Table BYOB
11 Louella Ct
Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 964-9700
http://atthetablebyob.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AtthetableBYOB/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
food6 minute meals