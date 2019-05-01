6 Minute Meals: The Kitchen Twins' Anytime Waffles

The Meal: The Kitchen Twins Anytime Waffles, from their new cookbook, The Teen Kitchen
"While waffles are mostly a breakfast food, we enjoy them just as much for lunch or dinner with sa-vory toppings-either open-faced or as a regular sandwich. We offer a variety of options below for savory or sweet waffles.
By the way, as we were developing this recipe, we decided that waffle is just the weirdest word. Say it over and over again, and you'll see what we mean."
-Emily & Lyla Allen, The Kitchen Twins
ANYTIME WAFFLES
*Makes 12 waffles
Kitchen Twin Tip: Make these in big batches over the weekend and enjoy meals, both sweet and sa-vory, throughout the week
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted but cooled a bit
3 eggs
1 tablespoon sugar
1 34 cups milk
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute a non-dairy milk
1 12 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
Kitchen Twins Tip: You can substitute a gluten free flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
14 teaspoon salt
Toppings (options are endless. See below for some examples of both sweet and savory waffles)
Process:
Preheat waffle iron
In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt
In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, milk and melted butter
Grease your waffle iron
Kitchen Twins Tip: Make sure the waffle iron is well-greased so the waffles don't stick.
When the waffle iron is hot, ladle 14 to 13 cup of batter into each waffle area.
Close and cook for about 4 minutes each.
Kitchen Twins Tip: If you're making the waffles for same day but not yet ready to serve, you can keep them warm on a baking sheet in the oven, heated to 200-degrees.
Kitchen Twins Tip: The waffles will keep in the freezer for up to a month. Just put them in a zip-top plas-tic bag after they have cooled down. Pop them in the toaster or oven to reheat them.
Below are some topping options, both sweet and savory, but The Kitchen Twins say get creative and use what you have and what you like.
Sample Savory Option #1
Top with ricotta cheese, salted sunflower seeds & passion fruit vinaigrette
Sample Savory Option #2
Top with avocado, egg, bacon, caramelized onions and cheese.
Kitchen Twins Tip: To make it vegetarian, you can use soy Fakin' Bacon
Sample Savory Option #3
Use two waffles as "bread" to make a BLT (bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich) or grilled cheese sandwich
Sample Sweet Option #1
Top with strawberries, bananas & maple syrup
Sample Sweet Option #2
Top with maple syrup, jam, butter and cinnamon sugar, or honey and yogurt
Sample Sweet Option #3
Top with ice cream and chocolate sauce or caramel sauce, or with grilled fruit
Sample Sweet Option #4
Top with nut butter, sliced bananas, slivered almonds, and chopped pecans
The Kitchen Twins
http://kitchen-twins.com/
