6 Minute Meals: White Dog Haverford's Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese recipe from White Dog Haverford Executive Chef Mike SelserLamb Bolognese, rigatoni pasta, baby spinach, basil whipped ricotta (make 4 entrees)For the Lamb BologneseChef Tip: Make this ahead of time in big batches & store in the refrigerator or freezer so it's ready to go when you want a quick and delicious homemade meal3 # ground lamb2 each onion, small diced6 cloves garlic, minced, about 2 tablespoons2 qts crushed tomatocup tomato paste2 cups red wine2 tablespoons fennel seed1-2 teaspoon red pepper flakesbunch chopped basilbunch chopped parsleySauté lamb, add onions & garlicCook until soft and lamb is brownedAdd fennel seeds and red pepper flakes & cook for a few minutesAdd crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and red wineCook on low heat for 30 minutesAdd freshly chopped herbs.Chef Tip: The fat from the lamb adds flavor but drain some of it so that the sauce is not too oily.For the Basil Whipped Ricotta2 bunches basillb ricotta cheesecup Grana Panado or Parmigiano ReggianoQuickly cook basil in boiling water for 3 minutes then plunge into ice waterIn blender combine the ricotta, grana panado and basil until smooth and greenSeason to tasteChef Tip: Don't over-blend the mix or the warmth from the blender will turn the basil brown.To FinishCook 1 cup heavy cream under reduction and slightly thickenedAdd lamb Bolognese sauce and baby spinach (about 2 cups raw)Cook until spinach is slightly wiltedAdd pastaChef Tip: Precook rigatoni in heavily salted water & store in the refrigeratorToss & PlateTop with a generous dollop of the basil whipped ricottaChef Tip: When the basil whipped ricotta hits the hot pasta, it will melt a bit and give the dish that extra cheesinessFinish with a little bit of more of the Grana Panado or Parmigiano Reggiano, grated & serveDine at White Dog Café Haverford Wednesday, December 18 or Thursday, December 19, 2019, and you'll get a free cookie jar dessert if you mention you saw this segment on 6abc. The offer is good for both lunch and dinner service, at the Haverford location only.White Dog Café Haverford379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041(610) 896-4556