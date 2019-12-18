6 Minute Meals: White Dog Haverford's Lamb Bolognese

The Meal: Lamb Bolognese recipe from White Dog Haverford Executive Chef Mike Selser
Lamb Bolognese, rigatoni pasta, baby spinach, basil whipped ricotta (make 4 entrees)
For the Lamb Bolognese
Chef Tip: Make this ahead of time in big batches & store in the refrigerator or freezer so it's ready to go when you want a quick and delicious homemade meal
3 # ground lamb
2 each onion, small diced
6 cloves garlic, minced, about 2 tablespoons
2 qts crushed tomato
cup tomato paste
2 cups red wine
2 tablespoons fennel seed
1-2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
bunch chopped basil
bunch chopped parsley
Sauté lamb, add onions & garlic
Cook until soft and lamb is browned
Add fennel seeds and red pepper flakes & cook for a few minutes
Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and red wine
Cook on low heat for 30 minutes
Add freshly chopped herbs.
Chef Tip: The fat from the lamb adds flavor but drain some of it so that the sauce is not too oily.
For the Basil Whipped Ricotta
2 bunches basil
lb ricotta cheese
cup Grana Panado or Parmigiano Reggiano
Quickly cook basil in boiling water for 3 minutes then plunge into ice water
In blender combine the ricotta, grana panado and basil until smooth and green
Season to taste
Chef Tip: Don't over-blend the mix or the warmth from the blender will turn the basil brown.
To Finish
Cook 1 cup heavy cream under reduction and slightly thickened
Add lamb Bolognese sauce and baby spinach (about 2 cups raw)
Cook until spinach is slightly wilted
Add pasta
Chef Tip: Precook rigatoni in heavily salted water & store in the refrigerator
Toss & Plate
Top with a generous dollop of the basil whipped ricotta
Chef Tip: When the basil whipped ricotta hits the hot pasta, it will melt a bit and give the dish that extra cheesiness
Finish with a little bit of more of the Grana Panado or Parmigiano Reggiano, grated & serve
The Deal: Dine at White Dog Café Haverford Wednesday, December 18 or Thursday, December 19, 2019, and you'll get a free cookie jar dessert if you mention you saw this segment on 6abc. The offer is good for both lunch and dinner service, at the Haverford location only.
White Dog Café Haverford
379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
(610) 896-4556
https://www.whitedog.com/haverford
https://www.facebook.com/whitedoghaverford/
6 Minute Meals: White Dog Haverford's Lamb Bolognese
6 MINUTE MEALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News