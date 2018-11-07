FOOD & DRINK

6abc Holiday Food Drive 2018

This holiday season, 6abc, Dunkin' Donuts, and our major corporate partners are committed to helping fight hunger. Hundreds of thousands of people in our region rely on food donations. Here is how local businesses are getting involved in the fight against hunger:
Dunkin' Donuts: From November 23-December 30, 2018, DD Perks Members receive a $1.49 Large Hot Coffee. Dunkin' Donuts will donate 50 cents to regional food banks for each redeemed offer.
Acme: When you shop at your local Acme supermarkets, you can donate $10 towards a bag of groceries at checkout. Proceeds benefit Philabundance and regional food pantries.
Ram: Your local Ram dealers support the region's local food banks, and encourage you to volunteer during the holiday season.
NRG: NRG is committed to staying involved in the community. NRG encourages you to give your time or donate to a food bank near you.
Forman Mills: Make a donation at checkout at a Forman Mills near you.

Squash Hunger - 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Food Drive Telethon
November 27th - 4:00 - 6:30 PM

Join us for our annual Holiday Food Drive Telethon. All proceeds benefit Philabundance and regional food banks.
Sarah Bloomquist will again host the live phone bank.
Volunteers and some special guests will be answering the phones on Giving Tuesday and taking your donations from 4:00 - 6:30 PM. To donate, call or click here to donate.

Lettuce Fight Hunger - Waste Less, Give More
  • 6abc and Dunkin' Donuts are teaming up with Boy Scouts of America to go green while fighting hunger.

  • Look out for a green door hanger on your door handle. Scouts in your area will collect your donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

  • Place your donations a recycled box or bag you have laying around the house. Leave your donations in an area visible from the road.


    • Beet Hunger - Bring a can to the Parade
  • Be sure to come out to the 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade and bring a can with you! Look out for the Boy Scouts of America along the parade route pushing shopping carts. All donations go to Philabundance and regional food banks.


    • Volunteers and some special guests will be on the phones taking your donations from 4 to 6:30 p.m. To donate, call 1-877-940-6222.
