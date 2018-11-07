6abc Holiday Food Drive 2018

Dunkin' Donuts: From November 23-December 30, 2018, DD Perks Members receive a $1.49 Large Hot Coffee. Dunkin' Donuts will donate 50 cents to regional food banks for each redeemed offer.
Acme: When you shop at your local Acme supermarkets, you can donate $10 towards a bag of groceries at checkout. Proceeds benefit Philabundance and regional food pantries.
Ram: Your local Ram dealers support the region's local food banks, and encourage you to volunteer during the holiday season.
NRG: NRG is committed to staying involved in the community. NRG encourages you to give your time or donate to a food bank near you.
Forman Mills: Make a donation at checkout at a Forman Mills near you.
Squash Hunger - 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Food Drive Telethon
November 27th - 4:00 - 6:30 PM
Join us for our annual Holiday Food Drive Telethon. All proceeds benefit Philabundance and regional food banks.
Sarah Bloomquist will again host the live phone bank.
Volunteers and some special guests will be answering the phones on Giving Tuesday and taking your donations from 4:00 - 6:30 PM. To donate, call or click here to donate.
Lettuce Fight Hunger - Waste Less, Give More
Beet Hunger - Bring a can to the Parade
