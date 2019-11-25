WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
6abc Holiday Food Drive 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
6abc holiday food drive
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
RELATED
6abc and Philabundance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
Residents say large fire in Frankford was intentionally set
3 car crash knocks out power in NE Philly
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, milder today
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
Show More
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in West Norriton Twp. murders
Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say
More TOP STORIES News