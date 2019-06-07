action news mornings

6abc Action News' National Donut Day facts to chew on

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
The first Friday in June is National Donut Day!

Before you go get your free donut (or second, or third), chew on these delicious facts that won't add to your calorie count.

According to MentalFloss.com, over 10 billion donuts are made in the U.S. each year.

In the latest research, the doughnut industry in America is worth $3.6 billion.

Merriam-Webster cites the first use of the word doughnut occurred in 1782.

Now, as you may have read, we've been spelling donut two different ways. That's because there are two different ways to spell doughnut - or donut.

The official dictionary spelling of doughnut is D-O-U-G-H-N-U-T.

However, since at least the late 19th century, the U.S. has been spelling the word D-O-N-U-T. It really took off in the late 20th century with the popularity of Dunkin' Donuts.

National Doughnut Day was created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honor the 'Donut Lassies,' women who served the doughnuts to soldiers in World War I.

Though Philly has its share of donut shops, it's Boston that has the most donut shops per person: 1 for every 2,480 people.

And the most popular donut, according to Ranker, is glazed. Chocolate frosted comes in second.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkaction news morningsentertainmentdoughnutsinstagram storiesdonuts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNINGS
Jeopardy controversy? Action News Morning Team talks James' strategy
Action News Mornings Spelling Bee 2019
Detective Pikachu's 6abc Throwback Thursday Adventure
Team Matt wins Action News Mornings Breakfast Draft 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency inspections
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
3 teens arrested for Center City robberies, assaults
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor
Show More
Eagles, Wentz agreed to terms on 4-year contract extension
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Video: Officers respond to burning Chester Co. complex
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
The important role of 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII
More TOP STORIES News