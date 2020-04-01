A few of our favorite Philly restaurant take-out options

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you've spent quarantine craving everything about your favorite Philly restaurants, you're not alone. The vibrant restaurant scene is one of thebiggest perks of living in this city. Luckily, many of our local restaurants are doing whatever it takes to keep their neighbors fed and happy during the coronavirus shut-down.Before social distancing measures, my husband and I lived at our favorite restaurants and would spend all weekend hopping from this one to the next. While some of our go-tos have made the tough decision to temporary close (we miss you Tuna Bar, Res Ipsa and Bloomsday!) others are getting creative with their take-out and delivery options. Below are just a few of our favorite places offering comforting quarantine meals.Open daily from 12 p.m -9 p.m., Pizzeria Stella in Headhouse Square isn't just serving up a take-out menu full of pizza, salad and antipasti - you can also pick up DIY pizza kits for a delicious dinner optiona fun family activity. They're also offering their wines and bottled beer for pickup. BONUS: Pizzeria Stella just announced they joined delivery service Caviar.The food at Bad Brother in Fairmount is not your average bar food. It's clear how much detail goes into flavoring every dish - I would put their dishes up against the fanciest of fare in the city. Lucky for Fairmount, they're now offering a family style and a la carte lunch and dinner menu from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (every day except Tuesday) for curbside pickup. You can also grab to-go beer and select wine options. The restaurant says they will deliver to you if you live within a five-minute walk from the location. Check out their Instagram for daily menu updates and changes.The Woodrow's Whiz Wit cheesesteak is next level. We ordered two of them on Caviar with their house-cut fries with truffle whiz the first weekend of quarantine and I've been dreaming about it ever since. Woodrow's, located on 6th and South St., is open for contactless pickup as well as delivery through Caviar daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Marcy Turney and Valerie Safran's Midtown hot spots are offering varied dinner options for two that include your choice of entrée, a side, a salad, and a dessert. Bud & Marilyn's and Little Nonna's are available for pickup and delivery, while Barbuzzo is pickup only. Be sure to check their Instagram for menu options, or sign up for their emails for updates.Everyone's favorite brunch spot just announced that starting today, you'll be able to call ahead or just swing by the window on 18th St. to fuel up on some of the best bread in the city. Parc will be selling loaves of their rye wheat sourdough, cranberry-walnut boules and baguettes to hold us over until the day we can dine on Rittenhouse Square again.