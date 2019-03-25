A trip inside The Bourse
The Bourse Hall is back. Explore different flavors and cultures from around the world, right across the street from Independence Mall. While you're there - check out the pop up Escape room - 1980's themed.
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Escape the '80s
