A trip inside The Bourse

The Bourse looks as grand as ever and now it's home to an artisanal food hall and more.

The Bourse Hall is back. Explore different flavors and cultures from around the world, right across the street from Independence Mall. While you're there - check out the pop up Escape room - 1980's themed.

111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Escape the '80s
