A trip to Flavortown at Guy Fieri's Philly Kitchen and Bar

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited his restaurant at Harrah's Philadelphia to unveil a new menu for his only local spot. Karen Rogers went in the kitchen to get a taste of flavortown.
Guy Fieri's Philly Kitchen and Bar | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester, PA 19013
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodfyi burgerfyi brunchfyi drinksChester
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodfyi burgerfyi brunchfyi drinksChester