A trip to Flavortown at Guy Fieri's Philly Kitchen and Bar

The Guy behind Philly Kitchen and Bar shares some of his culinary secrets.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited his restaurant at Harrah's Philadelphia to unveil a new menu for his only local spot. Karen Rogers went in the kitchen to get a taste of flavortown.
777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester, PA 19013
