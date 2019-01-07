Abundantly Good Cheese | FYI Philly

Abundantly Good Cheese
There's a new brand of cheese on the block. It's handcrafted by family farmers in Lancaster County-the product of a creative partnership that's helping the farmers, local retailers and our neighbors in need.
Philabundance Abundantly Good Food Line | Facebook | Di Bruno Bros.
You can find Abundantly Good Products at all 5 Di Bruno Bros. locations and online
The Franklin
834 Chestnut Street
267-519-3115
The Comcast Center
1701 JFK Boulevard
215-531-5666
Rittenhouse Square
1730 Chestnut Street
215-665-9220
Italian Market
930 S. 9th Street
215-922-2876
Ardmore Farmer's Market
120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA
484-416-3311
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi food
foodFYI Phillyfyi food