Atlantic City is home to this great Latin dining destination

You can find Peruvian favorite ceviche at the Gran Chalan, Salvadorian popusas at El Sabor Salvadoreno or try Honduran baleadas at Rincon Catracho.
This year marked the first-ever empanada challenge which included 10 of the local restaurants competing.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic the restaurants have remained open and serving their community.
Chelsea Nieghborhood| Facebook | Instagram
El Sabor Salvadoreno | Facebook
3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Rincon Catracho | Facebook
2801 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
El Gran Chalan | Facebook
2641 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401