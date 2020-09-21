FYI Philly

Atlantic City is home to this great Latin dining destination

By Timothy Walton
Over a .75 square-mile section of Atlantic City, Hispanic restaurants are offering authentic dishes featuring a diverse selection of South and Central American food.

You can find Peruvian favorite ceviche at the Gran Chalan, Salvadorian popusas at El Sabor Salvadoreno or try Honduran baleadas at Rincon Catracho.

This year marked the first-ever empanada challenge which included 10 of the local restaurants competing.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic the restaurants have remained open and serving their community.


Chelsea Nieghborhood| Facebook | Instagram
El Sabor Salvadoreno | Facebook

3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Rincon Catracho | Facebook
2801 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

El Gran Chalan | Facebook
2641 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
