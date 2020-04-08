ACME Markets limiting number of customers inside stores

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACME Markets is joining the list of stores that are limiting the number of customers.
ACME says it will now only allow approximately 20% of the store's overall capacity, unless otherwise mandated.
The company says it expects to have this initiative completed in all 164 stores by Thursday.
"The health and safety of our customers, associates and their families is our top priority," said Jim Perkins, President of ACME, in a statement. "We believe this is an important step to help reinforce proper social distancing."
ACME is also sourcing masks for all store and distribution center associates. The company expects masks to be available in all stores by the end of the week.
ACME had already installed Plexiglass partition to checkout lanes in its stores, as well as placed directional arrows for one-way traffic in aisles.
Other protocols include decals marking off 6-foot spaces throughout the checkstands and other areas like deli, meat, seafood, and pharmacy departments.
Store hours have been adjusted to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday being designated for senior citizens and those most vulnerable to the virus.
Walmart and Costco have also implemented limiting customer capacity in their stores.
