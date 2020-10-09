Philly wines, cheesesteaks, pizza and flavors come together on FYI Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we've got new restaurants, wine, dancing and gameday ideas if you're going out or staying home.It's a pairing party with wines made in Philly, matchmaking returns to Philadelphia's oldest bar and the flavors of Sicily come to Wayne.Whatever style of wine you prefer, or if you're ready to try some new ones, we have you covered.Whether it's twenty-somethings who use a local winemaker to craft sweet wines (Forgiven Wine Company), or a dynamic duo with a tasting room for their totally outsourced wines (Espanola Spirits Ltd.), or an Overbrook Park couple who makes their own wine using grapes from other countries (Mitchell & Mitchell Wines), we have the makings of a whirlwind wine tour right here in our own backyard.267-210-3275 | 717-543-32462951 N. Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 10133215-225-7002When the pandemic closed Arde Osteria in Wayne, the owners decided to reopen with a new menu, a new look and a new name.Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar pays homage to the owner and executive chef, 23-year old Alessandro Fiorello.He pays respect to his family for teaching him to cook and sharing some of their favorite recipes. His father opened a restaurant at age 21 and now his son is continuing that entrepreneurial spirit.The food includes traditional Sicilian dishes like Pasta Cu Sarde, made with sardines, pine nuts, golden raisins and fennel. The centerpiece is the wood burning oven imported from Naples, Italy, and used to finish many dishes.The open flame is also used to cook a variety of pizzas.133 North Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak Stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven.Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in Northern Liberties.The collaboration between the legendary steakhouse and the Italian eatery started as a friendship and grew into a charitable partnership.The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak Stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance. Each pizza and Stromboli has a layer of mozzarella, Geno's thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, American cheese and gets topped with wiz.1009 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 191231219 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191473616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148McGillin's Olde Ale House has reopened after a five-month closure for COVID-19, just in time for football season. And the oldest bar and restaurant in Philadelphia is back with some significant game day enhancements for the Birds.McGillin's is featuring outdoor dining for the first time ever. The family that runs the popular restaurant has invested in outdoor seating and umbrellas to foster an outdoor football watching experience. There are flat screen TVs to watch the game outside along with mural artwork and lighting to make the space on Drury Street more welcoming.Thursdays through Sundays, the city is shutting down several streets in the neighborhood to allow struggling restaurants to turn the pavement into outdoor dining patios.1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-735-5562Don't call it break dancing, it's breaking -- and one of the world's best lives in Philadelphia but his dancing roots start in Peru.Dosu is his stage name, but Luis Carrera grew up in Peru and found his passion for dancing through a scholarship at a young age.He quickly found breaking to be his style of choice and over the last decade has become one of the world's best, competing across the globe.During the pandemic he has started to teach breaking virtually with a primary focus on Spanish-speaking dancers.The Barnes Foundation is putting on a four-month exhibit honoring renowned Black wood carver Elijah Pierce.Pierce was born in 1892 in Mississippi to a father who had been enslaved. He became a barber, a preacher and an artist and was part of the Great Migration north.He settled in Columbus, Ohio where he used his barbershop as a studio and his art to reflect his views of American life, faith, politics and racial injustice.This is the first major retrospective of the artist's work in Philadelphia in more than a quarter-century, with more than 100 pieces ...created from the 1920s to the 1980s.'The Book of Wood' is considered one of the most important pieces in the exhibition. It's carved wooden pages depict Bible scenes. Pierce and his wife traveled the country, teaching from the book.2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130White Dog Cafe, the legendary local farm to table favorite, has opened its fourth location with an extra helping of love for dogs.Along with the doggie decor, the walls of the bar are covered in handprinted portraits by local artist, Jay McClellan.And there is still room for 15 more paintings so you can immortalize your dog with the proceeds from the painting are split between the artist and two local animal rescues.There are four themed rooms inside and a giant patio that seats more than 100 diners outside. Classics like the Kennett Square Mushroom soup (with a paw print crafted from creme frache on the bottom of the bowl), the White Dog burger with housemade bacon menu and seasonal cocktails (all named for dogs, of course).The Shoppes at Brinton Lake, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342610-822-2100Nick and Christine Kondra, owners of The Cornerstone in Wayne, are Nantucket natives bringing their love of oysters and seafood to Philadelphia.The pandemic threatened to disrupt their lives, but they found a life-preserver thanks to their local customer base and charity work.As for the menu, Nick says Christine has one of the best palates in the building. The Bucatini fresh pasta was her idea, tossed with house-made ricotta cheese and Kennett Square mushrooms. The French-style pork-chop is seared on a wood grill and served with seasonal vegetables.At the Artisanal Market next door, you can purchase their homemade pasta and peruse the area's largest bottle shop collection. They have over 420 selections, with 3,000 bottles in-house along with an impressive, canned beer inventory.You can catch the house-band playing live music every Wednesday 7-9 pm at the outdoor seating area they've dubbed The Secret Garden, which now includes outdoor heaters.1 West Avenue Wayne, PA 19087The American Cancer Society has been devastated by COVID-19 with donations down $200,000,000 in 2020 and funding available for research cut in half.That makes fundraising this year more important than ever.If you've ever attended a Making Strides Walk, the Virtually Younited livestream show, hosted by 6abc's Gina Gannon and Univision's Ilia Garcia, will feel very familiar.It resembles the 30-minute program that usually precedes the walk with inspiring stories from survivors and top fundraisers and live musical entertainment with the message that cancer has not stopped amid COVID-19.1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103800-227-2345