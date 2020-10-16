FYI Philly is grabbing Mexican food in MontCo, burgers at Vineland's Outlaw burgers and watching the Philly Film Festival

Three restaurants have created a menu of authentic flavors, each with their own unique approach to traditional Hispanic food.
Los Sarapes boasts two outdoor decks for dining al fresco, offering the perfect setting for their traditional Mexican cuisine based on a family recipe.
At Tamarindos in Flourtown, Fernando Sauri has crafted a menu based on his upbringing along the Yucatan Peninsula. Because the peninsula was so far from Mexico, it was easier to do business with Cuba and Europe, so the Yucatan food has those influences found in the dishes. And he serves free margaritas at his BYOB while you wait.
At the Empanadas Lab in North Wales, Italian-born chef Antonio Rondinelli is hand-rolling 100s of empanadas a day. He learned the art as a cooking intern during his youth in Spain.
1101 Horsham Road, Ambler, PA 19002
726 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031
119 North Main Street, North Wales, PA 19454
Hidden Gems Beverage Company harnesses the flavor of avocados for a new brew
Avocado seeds are at the center of a new beverage brainchild from recent Drexel grads Sheetal Bahirat and Zuri Masud.
With culinary and food science backgrounds, their Hidden Gems Beverage Company strives to reduce food waste.
Hidden gems refer to the usable parts of food that often get thrown away.
Their first target is the seed of an avocado because it is too hard to compost and ends up in the trash. But the seed is so rich in antioxidants, they are making a beverage from it called Reveal Avocado Seed Brew.
215-839-8505
Localish Presents: Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery
Chef Ryan Briggs opened Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery in Vineland, NJ 4 years ago.
He wanted to share his love of burgers and ice cream with everyone in his southern New Jersey community. Briggs' restaurant uses quality, locally sourced Jersey produce, meats and ice cream when preparing their unbelievable food and desserts.
Despite COVID-19 shutting down indoor dining, the restaurant has picked up business with curbside, takeout and outdoor dining. You'll want to try this ultimate burger experience and see, rather taste, for yourself why it's so popular.
1370 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
Trunc retail reopens with online store, philanthropic mission
Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell are partners in business and life. The retired duo co-own Trunc, a retail boutique shop in Northern Liberties.
The motto here is "rooted in the cycle of life," all of their products are handmade, and come from the Earth. You can find everything from local honey-makers, tea-makers, clothing and art, align with their cyclical motto, Philly supporting Philly.
And to do that, the couple are donating 50% of the proceeds to the Colored Girls Museum.
929 North Second Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Current Hours: Fri-Sun 12pm - 5pm
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Arts, music and sustainability come together at Sunflower Philly
Sunflower Philly in Old Kensington is a non-profit community park that is free and open to the public.
The sort-of secret oasis encompasses three main sectors - art, music and sustainability. They act as a resource to the community hosting and customizing a number events throughout the year, such as concerts, outdoor yoga, dance classes, art programs, live-streams and a popular volunteer trash clean-up club.
Kensington resident and well-known artist, Christian Rodriguez, a.k.a TameArtz, can give a first-hand testimony to the development of the area. He acts like a bridge to connect different cultures, both standing and moving in.
When you enter, you're greeted by a graffiti border of different national flags, where the goal is to represent all the ethnicities and nationalities here in Philadelphia.
Next event: Fresh Air Party | Friday, Oct. 23, 5-9 PM
Celebrate Italian Heritage Month with the first-ever Da Vinci Fest Live
A South Philadelphia nonprofit founded by a group of Italian immigrants is celebrating Leonardo Da Vinci's creativity and curiosity with the first ever Da Vinci Fest Live .
There are few Italians more famous than Leonardo Da Vinci.
He is best known for his paintings, of course. But Da Vinci was also a genius at science and engineering.
And that includes art exhibitions that can be enjoyed in person or virtually, a sculpture garden, a new mural, nightly moon watching, a livestream derby race, a marketplace and lots of do-at-home arts and crafts.
In Person through October 29 | Online October 22-29
Livestream Derby Race, Oct. 22, 6:30pm
704 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Philadelphia Film Festival takes new approach with a throwback to the old days
The Philadelphia Film Festival will continue to bring the latest and greatest movies that are being produced despite the pandemic shuttering movie theaters.
The festival has gone hybrid this year. They have created a streaming service with their curated selections available for viewers to watch at home.
The new approach offers flexibility in viewing movies at different times and it also brings in fans from across the country to participate.
In addition to the movie streams, they are also using their pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Navy Yard to showcase films with up to four screenings every night.
Runs Oct. 23 - Nov. 2
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Join the Movement
The annual Making Strides Walk is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in its fight against breast cancer.
Because of COVID-19, this year's walk was canceled but in place of that one big event, there are lots of little ones happening throughout the month of October.
This year's events include virtual 5ks, pink car parades to drive-thru events and a Scavenger Hunt this year to add some fun. With the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has seen its research dollars cut in half as donations have dipped to their lowest level in a century. With 276,000 women expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year, the fundraising is more important than ever.
1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
800-227-2345
Text 44321 to make a donation
Concourse Dance Bar is a 15,000-square-foot club built on the idea of packing people in for a party.
For COVID-19, the dance bar has been reinvented into a restaurant with 3 courses, 3 cocktails in 3 rooms, with a 30-minute time limit in each. Food includes Philly cheesesteak, Philly pretzel bites and a Tastykake for dessert. In the fire and ice room, you can get a drink that's lit on fire and explore the 10,000-square-foot ice room filled with Philly-themed ice sculptures in a room kept to 10 degrees.
1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
The fourth annual Night of Lights is bringing Chestnut Hill's history to life. Through October 25th, historical images are being projected nightly onto storefronts while neighboring historic buildings are dressed up in colorful lights. With COVID-19, this year's show can be enjoyed virtually as well.
There are eight slideshow locations and five storytelling stations with one on Bethlehem Pike and the rest on Germantown Avenue.
Chestnut Hill Conservancy Night of Lights | Oct. 9-25, 7-10pm
A new exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution tells the little-known story of how women in New Jersey won the right to vote, more than a century before the passage of the 19th amendment. The ladies were enfranchised for 31 years until 1807 when the right was stripped amid partisan bickering and allegations of voter fraud.
Through April 25, 2021
101 S. Third Street (corner of Third and Chestnut)
Philadelphia, PA 19106