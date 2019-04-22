An easy recipe for Whole Wheat Pasta Mac N Cheese

When it comes to tasty dishes, butter makes almost everything better. Gina Gannon gets a make at home recipe for whole wheat pasta mac 'n cheese from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. Her scratch recipe uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter and it's just as fast as the mac that comes in a box but tastes much better.Creamy (WholeWheat)Mac and CheesePrep Time10 minsCook Time5 minsTotal Time15 minsCourse: Dinner, LunchDietary Restriction: Egg Free, Peanut/TreeNutFree, VegetarianServings: 4Ingredients1 cups wholewheatmacaroni cooked according to package directions2 tablespoons butter1/3 cup heavy cream plus an extra tablespoon, divided1 cups cheese freshly grated (mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, MontereyJack or even better - a combination of different cheeses is highlyrecommended including a little Parmesan cheese if you have it)1/4 teaspoon saltpepper to taste (this dish is great with pepper on top)Instructions1. In the pot you used to boil the noodles, melt the butter over medium lowheat. Stir in the 1/3 cup of creamuntil well combined.2. Turn the heat down to low and add the noodles, cheese, salt and pepper and cook while stirring until the thecheese melts. Stir in the last tablespoon of cream at the end. Season with black pepper and serveimmediately.Recipe NotesWe recommend organic ingredients when feasible.Recipe from Lisa Leake's blogGrassland Butter