When it comes to tasty dishes, butter makes almost everything better. Gina Gannon gets a make at home recipe for whole wheat pasta mac 'n cheese from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. Her scratch recipe uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter and it's just as fast as the mac that comes in a box but tastes much better.
Creamy (WholeWheat)Mac and Cheese
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
Course: Dinner, Lunch
Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Peanut/TreeNut
Free, Vegetarian
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 cups wholewheat
macaroni cooked according to package directions
2 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup heavy cream plus an extra tablespoon, divided
1 cups cheese freshly grated (mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, Monterey
Jack or even better - a combination of different cheeses is highly
recommended including a little Parmesan cheese if you have it)
1/4 teaspoon salt
pepper to taste (this dish is great with pepper on top)
Instructions
1. In the pot you used to boil the noodles, melt the butter over medium low
heat. Stir in the 1/3 cup of cream
until well combined.
2. Turn the heat down to low and add the noodles, cheese, salt and pepper and cook while stirring until the the
cheese melts. Stir in the last tablespoon of cream at the end. Season with black pepper and serve
immediately.
Recipe Notes
We recommend organic ingredients when feasible.
Recipe from Lisa Leake's blog
Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake
Grassland Butter
Click here to learn more about Grassland non-GMO verified butter
An easy recipe for Whole Wheat Pasta Mac N Cheese
