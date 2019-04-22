Food & Drink

An easy recipe for Whole Wheat Pasta Mac N Cheese

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
When it comes to tasty dishes, butter makes almost everything better. Gina Gannon gets a make at home recipe for whole wheat pasta mac 'n cheese from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. Her scratch recipe uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter and it's just as fast as the mac that comes in a box but tastes much better.

Creamy (WholeWheat)Mac and Cheese

Prep Time

10 mins

Cook Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course: Dinner, Lunch

Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Peanut/TreeNut

Free, Vegetarian

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cups wholewheat

macaroni cooked according to package directions

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup heavy cream plus an extra tablespoon, divided

1 cups cheese freshly grated (mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, Monterey

Jack or even better - a combination of different cheeses is highly

recommended including a little Parmesan cheese if you have it)

1/4 teaspoon salt

pepper to taste (this dish is great with pepper on top)

Instructions

1. In the pot you used to boil the noodles, melt the butter over medium low

heat. Stir in the 1/3 cup of cream

until well combined.

2. Turn the heat down to low and add the noodles, cheese, salt and pepper and cook while stirring until the the

cheese melts. Stir in the last tablespoon of cream at the end. Season with black pepper and serve

immediately.

Recipe Notes

We recommend organic ingredients when feasible.

Recipe from Lisa Leake's blog

