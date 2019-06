Karen Rogers takes us to South Philadelphia for a look inside the new home for Angelo's Pizzeria. The Best of Philly winner for pizza in 2017 recently moved from their Haddonfield, New Jersey location and set up shop in the Bella Vista neighborhood. Owner Danny DiGiampietro tells us the key to his success and how he manages to turn a pizza into a work of art.736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147