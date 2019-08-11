Food & Drink

Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.

The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.

The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.

The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".

Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocietyu.s. & worldalcoholconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police break up 2 large crowds
Ambulance slams into ambulance, crash caught on video
Pennsylvania student killed in Ohio mass shooting mourned
Woman's death in Pennsauken called suspicious
AccuWeather: Sunny And Pleasant
Video shows nursing home aides taunting woman, 91, with dementia
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Show More
Man, woman sought for armed robbery of McDonald's
2 fire company members hit by out-of-control car
Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
Police: Suspect stayed to watch cars burn after arson
More TOP STORIES News