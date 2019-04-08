April 6 FYI Philly

This 7000 square foot beer hall has arcade games and local brews on tap.
The Post at Cira Garage
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
HIDDEN RIVER BREWING COMPANY
A 1700s Farmhouse. Riverside seating. Small Batch brewery. Micro-farm-to-table menu. Hidden River is a great getaway from everything day.
Hidden River Brewing Co.
at Brinton Lodge
1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518
Click Here for more info on Hidden River Brewing Co. | Facebook
SHUCKFEST
ShuckFest 2019 is coming to the Oyster House in Center City. It's a day dedicated to all things oyster with competitions and lots of samples. Jeannette Reyes gets schooled on the delicate art of shucking.
ShuckFest 2019
Sunday, April 28 noon-4pm
Oyster House
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683
Events@OysterHousePhilly.com
Oyster House | Click here to reserve tickets | FB
AETHER IN FISHTOWN
Seafood in Fishtown. Feels like a perfect match. Melissa Magee takes us inside Aether, the newest spot from the team behind Mistral and Elements.
Aether
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Click here for more info on Aether Fishtown
MADE IN PHILLY: GEETS DINER
Geet's Diner
Geet's Diner has been a landmark in Williamstown, NJ since the 1940s -- often a midpoint stop for families driving from Philly to the Jersey Shore. The diner closed abruptly a few years ago due to bankruptcy and sat vacant for a year -- until local businesswoman Sandy Cannon bought it and gave it a new life.
Now there's not only a new owner, but a new chef... a new lounge... and whole new look!
Geet's Diner
14 N. Black Horse PikeWilliamstown, NJ 08094
856-341-9779
Facebook | Instagram
LOCALISH PRESENTS: ABE FISHER'S PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Abe Fisher
When most people think of traditional Jewish cuisine, they think of bagel shops and delis. At Abe Fisher, they serve upscale Jewish comfort food.
See how Executive Chef Yehuda Sichel does a family-style Smoked Short Rib dish that could easily be considered a high-end pastrami sandwich!
Abe Fisher
1623 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-867-0088
| https://www.instagram.com/abefisher_philly/
GRASSLAND BUTTER
Grassland Butter Whole Wheat Pasta Mac N Cheese Recipe
When it comes to tasty dishes, butter makes almost everything better. Gina Gannon gets a make at home recipe for whole wheat pasta mac 'n cheese from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. Her scratch recipe uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter and it's just as fast as the mac that comes in a box but tastes much better.
Creamy (WholeWheat)Mac and Cheese
Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 5 mins; Total Time: 15 mins
Course: Dinner, Lunch
Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Peanut/TreeNut
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 cups whole wheat
macaroni cooked according to package directions
2 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup heavy cream plus an extra tablespoon, divided
1 cups cheese freshly grated (mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, Monterey
Jack or even better - a combination of different cheeses is highly
recommended including a little Parmesan cheese if you have it)
1/4 teaspoon salt
pepper to taste (this dish is great with pepper on top)
Instructions
1. In the pot you used to boil the noodles, melt the butter over medium low heat. Stir in the 1/3 cup of cream until well combined.
2. Turn the heat down to low and add the noodles, cheese, salt and pepper and cook while stirring until the cheese melts. Stir in the last tablespoon of cream at the end. Season with black pepper and serveimmediately.
Recipe Notes
We recommend organic ingredients when feasible.
Recipe from Lisa Leake's blog | Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake
Grassland Butter
Click here to learn more about Grassland non-GMO verified butter
ON THE GO SPRING REFRESHERS
Get ready for spring with three places that get you looking your best, while on the go!
Windrose Acupuncture
Windrose Acupuncture | Facebook
1601 Walnut Street, STE 1504 Philadelphia, PA 19102
Skin Haus
Skin Haus | Facebook
1238 South Street Philadelphia, PA, 19147, United States
Giovanni & Pileggi
Giovanni & Pileggi | Facebook
308 S. 12th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
FYI LOVES THE ARTS: PHILADANCO
