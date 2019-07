April 6 FYI Philly

CIRA BEER GARDEN

HIDDEN RIVER BREWING COMPANY

SHUCKFEST

AETHER IN FISHTOWN

MADE IN PHILLY: GEETS DINER

LOCALISH PRESENTS: ABE FISHER'S PASTRAMI SANDWICH

Abe Fisher

GRASSLAND BUTTER

ON THE GO SPRING REFRESHERS

Windrose Acupuncture

Skin Haus

Giovanni & Pileggi

FYI LOVES THE ARTS: PHILADANCO

SHELTER ME:

This 7000 square foot beer hall has arcade games and local brews on tap.129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104A 1700s Farmhouse. Riverside seating. Small Batch brewery. Micro-farm-to-table menu. Hidden River is a great getaway from everything day.at Brinton Lodge1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518ShuckFest 2019 is coming to the Oyster House in Center City. It's a day dedicated to all things oyster with competitions and lots of samples. Jeannette Reyes gets schooled on the delicate art of shucking.ShuckFest 2019Sunday, April 28 noon-4pmOyster House1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-567-7683Events@OysterHousePhilly.comSeafood in Fishtown. Feels like a perfect match. Melissa Magee takes us inside Aether, the newest spot from the team behind Mistral and Elements.1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125Geet's Diner has been a landmark in Williamstown, NJ since the 1940s -- often a midpoint stop for families driving from Philly to the Jersey Shore. The diner closed abruptly a few years ago due to bankruptcy and sat vacant for a year -- until local businesswoman Sandy Cannon bought it and gave it a new life.Now there's not only a new owner, but a new chef... a new lounge... and whole new look!When most people think of traditional Jewish cuisine, they think of bagel shops and delis. At, they serve upscale Jewish comfort food.See how Executive Chef Yehuda Sichel does a family-style Smoked Short Rib dish that could easily be considered a high-end pastrami sandwich!When it comes to tasty dishes, butter makes almost everything better. Gina Gannon gets a make at home recipe for whole wheat pasta mac 'n cheese from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. Her scratch recipe uses Grassland non-GMO verified butter and it's just as fast as the mac that comes in a box but tastes much better.Creamy (WholeWheat)Mac and CheesePrep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 5 mins; Total Time: 15 minsCourse: Dinner, LunchDietary Restriction: Egg Free, Peanut/TreeNutServings: 4Ingredients1 cups whole wheatmacaroni cooked according to package directions2 tablespoons butter1/3 cup heavy cream plus an extra tablespoon, divided1 cups cheese freshly grated (mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, MontereyJack or even better - a combination of different cheeses is highlyrecommended including a little Parmesan cheese if you have it)1/4 teaspoon saltpepper to taste (this dish is great with pepper on top)Instructions1. In the pot you used to boil the noodles, melt the butter over medium low heat. Stir in the 1/3 cup of cream until well combined.2. Turn the heat down to low and add the noodles, cheese, salt and pepper and cook while stirring until the cheese melts. Stir in the last tablespoon of cream at the end. Season with black pepper and serveimmediately.Recipe NotesWe recommend organic ingredients when feasible.Recipe from Lisa Leake's blog | Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake Grassland ButterGet ready for spring with three places that get you looking your best, while on the go!1601 Walnut Street, STE 1504 Philadelphia, PA 191021238 South Street Philadelphia, PA, 19147, United States308 S. 12th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107