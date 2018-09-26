FOOD & DRINK

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

EMBED </>More Videos

Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Arby's owner Inspire Brands is buying the Sonic drive-in hamburger chain.

Inspire is paying $43.50 per share cash, or $2.3 billion, for Sonic, which has 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. Inspire expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Sonic will operate as a separate business unit within Inspire and remain based in Oklahoma City. The first Sonic opened in Oklahoma in 1953.

Inspire says Sonic's management team will also remain in place.

National Hamburger Day
But what are the chances that these places will open a location in the Philadelphia area?


Sonic earned $63.7 million in its 2017 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31. That was down slightly from the previous two years.

Atlanta-based Inspire was formed earlier this year when Arby's acquired the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.

Inspire said Tuesday owning multiple chains will help it share resources, including customer loyalty data and suppliers.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantbusinessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Are West Coast burger restaurants opening in Philly?
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Lyonnaise salad
Dunkin' Donuts changing its name to Dunkin'
From Mexican to Mediterranean fare: Explore the top 5 eateries in Washington Square
The 5 best spots to score seafood in Cape May
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cosby spends night at SCI Phoenix, given inmate number
Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
New details expected in Chester County murders
Police, FBI seek serial armed robbers wanted in 20 heists
Bucks Co. Community College Newtown closed due to threat
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Strong Storms This Evening
Show More
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Rain causes major flooding, driver rescued in West Chester
Teenager shot and killed in West Oak Lane
Dunkin' Donuts changing its name to Dunkin'
'The Goldbergs' visit Atlantic City in season premiere
More News