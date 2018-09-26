Are these trending Philadelphia restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been most discussed this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.
Harper's Garden
Photo: Harper's Garden/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Rittenhouse's Harper's Garden, the cocktail bar and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, Harper's Garden bagged a 14.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.
There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's New American scene: Friday Saturday Sunday has seen an 8.8 percent increase in reviews, and The Love has seen a 6.7 percent bump.
Open since May at 31 S. 18th St., Harper's Garden offers seafood and small plates both indoors and on its expansive patio.
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Photo: Veda - Modern Indian Bistro/Yelp
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro in Rittenhouse is also making waves. Established in early 2017 at 1920 Chestnut St., the Indian eatery has seen a 6.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6 percent for all businesses tagged "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp.
There's more than one hot spot trending in Philadelphia's breakfast and brunch category: Rose Petals Cafe & Lounge has seen a 4.5 percent increase in reviews, and Little Spoon Cafe has seen a 4.4 percent bump.
Veda offers a brunch of American-influenced Indian food (Masala egg roast, lamb chapli sliders) and bottomless mimosas. Over the past month, it's maintained a superior four-star rating among Yelpers.
Manayunk Brewery
Photo: Brandon A./Yelp
Manayunk Brewery is the city's buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers.
The popular brewery, which opened at 4120 Main St. in 1996, increased its review count by 3.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.6 percent for the Yelp category "American (Traditional)."
Manayunk Brewery offers burgers, salads, steaks and seafood alongside house-made brews.