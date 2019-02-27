Are these trending Philadelphia restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been getting a noteworthy increase in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Open since summer 2018, this beer bar and New American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp.
Citywide sandwich spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 1.3 percent over the past month, but Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen saw a 16.7 percent increase, maintaining an outstanding five-star rating throughout.
Located at 126 Chestnut St. in Old City, Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen offers a brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night menu. For dinner, look for small plates of pork sliders and grilled octopus. For a second course, expect to find prime rib and lamb entrees. For casual eats, there's also pot pies and sandwiches.
Middle Child
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Washington Square's Middle Child, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.5 percent over the past month, Middle Child bagged a 6.6 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's breakfast and brunch scene: Legal Sea Foods has seen a 4.6 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 248 S. 11th St. since 2018, Middle Child offers an updated luncheonette-style breakfast and lunch menu. For morning eats, look for breakfast sandwiches, jam toast and its specialty house-cured lox on a bagel. On the lunch list, there's turkey and grilled cheese sandwiches. Veggie lovers can check out the Phoagie, its popular vegan hoisin eggplant sandwich.
Jaxon BYOB
Northern Liberties's Jaxon BYOB is also making waves. Open since 2016 at 701 N. 3rd St., the steakhouse and New American spot has seen a 9.3 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 140 percent.
There's more than one hotspot trending in Philadelphia's New American category: Sandler's On 9th has seen a 13.8 percent increase in reviews, and Punch Line Philly and The Love have seen 6.1 and 6.8 percent increases, respectively.
Jaxon BYOB offers a dinner and brunch menu. For dinner, look for small plates of grilled octopus, mussels, mac and cheese and more. There's also pasta, steak, pork shops and short ribs. Top it off with a vanilla pot de creme or chocolate cake for dessert. Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
